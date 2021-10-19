APHIS Seeks Comments on a Pest Risk Analysis for Imports of Fresh Leaves and Stems of Garland Chrysanthemum (Glebionis coronarium) from Mexico into the United States

Washington, D.C., October 19, 2021 - The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has prepared a pest risk analysis to evaluate the risks associated with importing fresh leaves and stems of garland chrysanthemum (Glebionis coronarium) from Mexico into the continental United States, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Based on careful analysis, APHIS has determined applying one or more designated phytosanitary measures will successfully manage the risks of introducing or spreading plant pests or noxious weeds via the importation of fresh leaves and stems of garland chrysanthemum from Mexico. APHIS proposes to authorize the import based on the following mitigation measures:
-
Only commercial consignments may be imported;
-
Each shipment must be inspected at the first port of arrival in the United States;
-
Each consignment must be inspected by the Mexican National Plant Protection Organization (NPPO); and
-
The NPPO must issue a phytosanitary certificate to affirm the leaves and stems of garland chrysanthemum are free of plant pests and diseases.
APHIS is making the pest risk assessments and risk management document available to the public for review and comment for 60 days. To view the documents, go to www.regulations.gov, and enter APHIS-2021-0037 in the Search field.
