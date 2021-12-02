Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

APHIS Updates Import Regulations for Sheep, Goats and Their Products

12/02/2021 | 11:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Published: Dec 2, 2021

Contacts:
Mike Stepien
Mike.Stepien@usda.gov

Lyndsay Cole
Lyndsay.M.Cole@usda.gov

WASHINGTON, December 2, 2021 -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal Plant and Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has published a final rule updating its import regulations for sheep, goats and their products, such as meat. This rule removes remaining bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) import restrictions on sheep, goats and their products, and aligns the regulations with the current scientific understanding of BSE.

BSE is a fatal brain disease that is part of a group of diseases known as transmissible spongiform encephalopathies (TSEs). Other TSE diseases that can affect animals include scrapie in sheep and goats and chronic wasting disease in deer, elk and moose. When APHIS originally established BSE-related import restrictions, the potential risk of species other than cattle, including sheep and goats, was unknown. However, since BSE was first identified, scientists have learned much more about how BSE works, and their extensive research shows that sheep and goats pose a minimal risk of spreading BSE.

While BSE-related restrictions are no longer needed, APHIS is updating its scrapie requirements for importing live sheep and goats and their germplasm to continue to protect the U.S. herd. Any live sheep or goat not transported directly to slaughter, or to a designated feedlot and then to slaughter, must originate from a scrapie-free country or flock with a herd certification program equivalent to the U.S. Scrapie Flock Certification Program.

APHIS will also allow on a case-by-case basis the importation of certain wild, zoo or other non-bovine ruminant species. The Agency will evaluate the disease risk of each animal and the receiving entity's ability to manage the risks before deciding whether to issue an import permit allowing the animal entry into the country.

APHIS issued a proposed rule outlining these changes in September 2016. This proposal was based on a thorough review of relevant scientific literature, international guidelines, and a comprehensive evaluation. After considering all comments received on the proposed rule, APHIS determined that these changes will continue to guard against TSEs entering the United States, while allowing additional animals and animal products to be imported into this country. View the final rule at https://www.federalregister.gov/public-inspection/2021-26302/importation-of-sheep-goats-and-certain-other-ruminants.

USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. In the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is transforming America's food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.

#

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

Disclaimer

Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 16:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:28aAppSwarm to Launch NFT Marketplace to Support Growing Metaverse
AQ
11:28aQuadency Launches Major Upgrade to Crypto Platform
PR
11:26aThe Blood Connection joins nation's first emergency blood reserve
GL
11:26aThe Blood Connection joins nation's first emergency blood reserve
GL
11:26aMedallia Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Voice of the Customer
BU
11:25aSanderson Farms Recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2022
PR
11:25aGreater good charities in partnership with wag! deliver more than 4.9 million meals to animal shelters across the country
GL
11:24aColoplast A/S - Announcement no. 11/2021 - Decisions at the Annual General Meeting 2021
AQ
11:24aTHYSSENKRUPP : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
11:24aPrimeLending Named One of the 2021 Best Workplaces for ParentsTM by Great Place to Work®
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global shares decline on Omicron uncertainty
2Analyst recommendations: American Tower, EasyJet, IBM, Salesforce, Twit..
3Lithium Americas : Prices Offering of US$225 Million Convertible Senior..
4Qualcomm chip aims to create new category of handheld gaming devices
5China aviation authority issues airworthiness directive on Boeing 737 M..

HOT NEWS