Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

API American Petroleum Institute : Statement on Secretary Granholm's Confirmation

02/25/2021 | 12:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

202.682.8114 | press@api.org

WASHINGTON, February 25, 2021 - The American Petroleum Institute issued the following statement from President and CEO Mike Sommers regarding the Senate's vote to confirm Secretary Granholm to lead the U.S. Department of Energy.

'API looks forward to working with Secretary Granholm, who will take the helm of the Department of Energy at a historic time when the U.S. is the global leader in emissions reductions and energy production. We welcome the secretary's recognition of the importance of technological advancement and U.S. LNG exports in building on American energy progress and developing global climate solutions to achieve the ambitions of the Paris Agreement. The department's early focus on research and development is encouraging, and we are committed to partnering with Secretary Granholm to further advance innovation as well as the modern infrastructure that's needed to safely and responsibly deliver American energy across the country and around the world.'

API represents all segments of America's natural gas and oil industry, which supports more than ten million U.S. jobs and is backed by a growing grassroots movement of millions of Americans. Our 600 members produce, process and distribute the majority of the nation's energy, and participate in API Energy Excellence, which is accelerating environmental and safety progress by fostering new technologies and transparent reporting. API was formed in 1919 as a standards-setting organization and has developed more than 700 standards to enhance operational and environmental safety, efficiency and sustainability.

###

Disclaimer

API - American Petroleum Institute published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 17:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:07pLonger-term u.s. treasury yields ease back after spike; 10-year yield still at 1.532%
RE
01:05pCitigroup inc cfo mark mason says commercial card spend remains muted and likely will not recover until back half of the year
RE
01:05pCanada's Indus Holdings buys Miley Cyrus-backed pot producer
RE
01:02pU.s. treasury yields rise after auction; 10-year yield last at 1.602%
RE
01:00pUkraine names ex-finance minister as ambassador to US, to upgrade ties post-Trump
RE
12:56pJPMorgan pledges $350 million to minority owned businesses
RE
12:54pALUMINUM ASSOCIATION : Applauds Commerce Department's Final Results In Reviews of Unfair Trade Orders on Aluminum Foil From China
PU
12:52pAPI AMERICAN PETROLEUM INSTITUTE : Statement on Secretary Granholm's Confirmation
PU
12:50pU.S. Treasury Yields Rise After Positive Jobs Data
DJ
12:45pBenchmark US govt yield tops S&P 500 dividend as pandemic risks abate
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden to press for $37 billion to boost chip manufacturing amid shortfall
2STANDARD CHARTERED PLC : STANDARD CHARTERED : StanChart restores dividend, reaffirms targets as COVID-19 halve..
3GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Geely and Volvo to launch powertrain venture after merger scrapped
4UNITED 777 PLANE FLEW FEWER THAN HALF THE FLIGHTS ALLOWED BETWEEN CHECKS: sources
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : TESLA TEMPORARILY HALTS PRODUCTION AT MODEL 3 LINE IN CALIFORNIA: Bloomberg Ne..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ