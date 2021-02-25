API American Petroleum Institute : Statement on Secretary Granholm's Confirmation

202.682.8114 | press@api.org

WASHINGTON, February 25, 2021 - The American Petroleum Institute issued the following statement from President and CEO Mike Sommers regarding the Senate's vote to confirm Secretary Granholm to lead the U.S. Department of Energy.

'API looks forward to working with Secretary Granholm, who will take the helm of the Department of Energy at a historic time when the U.S. is the global leader in emissions reductions and energy production. We welcome the secretary's recognition of the importance of technological advancement and U.S. LNG exports in building on American energy progress and developing global climate solutions to achieve the ambitions of the Paris Agreement. The department's early focus on research and development is encouraging, and we are committed to partnering with Secretary Granholm to further advance innovation as well as the modern infrastructure that's needed to safely and responsibly deliver American energy across the country and around the world.'

API represents all segments of America's natural gas and oil industry, which supports more than ten million U.S. jobs and is backed by a growing grassroots movement of millions of Americans. Our 600 members produce, process and distribute the majority of the nation's energy, and participate in API Energy Excellence, which is accelerating environmental and safety progress by fostering new technologies and transparent reporting. API was formed in 1919 as a standards-setting organization and has developed more than 700 standards to enhance operational and environmental safety, efficiency and sustainability.

###