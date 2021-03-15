API Signs MOU to Advance Oil and Natural Gas Industry Standards in Guyana

202.682.8114 | press@api.org

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2021 - The American Petroleum Institute (API) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Centre for Local Business Development (the Centre), Guyana's premier organization for oil and natural gas information, training and policy advocacy. The MOU establishes a framework for collaboration and using API's best-in-class programs to enhance health, safety, security and environmental protection in Guyana's energy sector.

'Guyana is swiftly becoming a leader in offshore energy development, and today's MOU is a reflection of the country's growing energy industry,' API Segment Standards & Services Vice President Alexa Burr said. 'We are honored to take this step in strengthening Guyana's local manufacturers and suppliers and look forward to deepening our collaboration on safety, health and sustainability issues.'

Over the past two years, API and the Centre have identified opportunities for collaboration on training that supports local business and workforce development for the oil and natural gas industry and builds the technical capacity of Guyanese firms to compete in the sector.

'The Centre is excited to be taking the next steps in the phased development of Guyanese suppliers from base knowledge of the oil and gas sector to the development of technical knowledge and certifications allowing more local content,' said Dr. Natasha Gaskin-Peters, director of the Centre. 'This push into formal standards means Guyanese workers and enterprises will be able to support the long-term growth, operations and maintenance of the sector.'

The primary purpose of this MOU is to enhance cooperation between API and the Centre on several fronts, including:

Expand training and implementation of API Specifications Q1 and Q2, which are industry-leading quality management systems

Share information and expand training related to health, safety, security and the environment (HSSE)

Develop API-U courses and instructor-led training for Guyanese companies.

Implement the API Individual Certification Program in Guyana

Train local businesses on API's 2D standard series, Training for Offshore Pedestal-Mounted Crane Riggers, Operators, and Inspectors

Provide updates on regulation affecting the oil industry in Guyana

Offshore oil production began in Guyana in 2019. Continued development of massive reserves off Guyana's coast is poised to make the country an energy leader in the region. Reflecting this development, the country's GDP grew by 26 percent in 2020, despite the pandemic and Covid-19 restrictions. Most of this growth was attributed to the country's energy industry, with the International Monetary Fund projecting the GDP to grow 8 percent in 2021.

The Centre is Guyana's leading source for oil and natural gas business and industry information, professional development and networking, and policy advocacy. The Centre has trained hundreds of Guyanese businesses and assisted in the buildout of an oil and natural gas sector in Guyana. One of Centre's focuses is assisting Guyanese companies to develop HSSE management systems. The Centre's implementing partner is DAI Global and it receives support from ExxonMobil, Hess and CNOCC Ltd.

