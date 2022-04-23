APK-Inform cuts Ukraine 2022 sunseed, rapeseed crop outlook

KYIV, April 23 (Reuters) - APK-Inform agriculture
consultancy on Saturday revised down its forecast for Ukraine's
2022 sunflower seed harvest to 9.2 million tonnes from the
previous outlook of 9.6 million tonnes and compared with 16.6
million tonnes harvested in 2021.
Ukraine is the world's largest sunflower seed grower and
sunflower oil exporter, but its invasion by Russia in February
and heavy fighting since have clouded the outlook for planting
and exports.
APK-Inform said the 2022 sowing area under sunflowers may
fall to a minimum level for 13 years, amounting to about 4.2
million hectares, or down 38% down versus 2021 levels.
The consultancy said Ukraine may produce 5.7 million tonnes
of sunflower oil in the 2022/23 September-August season and
export 5.4 million tonnes.
APK-Inform also cut its forecast for the harvest of
rapeseed, which is now seen at 2.47 million tonnes against 2.52
million tonnes a month earlier. Soybean production is likely to
total 2.69 million tonnes.
