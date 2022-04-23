APK-Inform cuts Ukraine 2022 sunseed, rapeseed crop outlook

KYIV, April 23 (Reuters) - APK-Inform agriculture consultancy on Saturday revised down its forecast for Ukraine's 2022 sunflower seed harvest to 9.2 million tonnes from the previous outlook of 9.6 million tonnes and compared with 16.6 million tonnes harvested in 2021.

Ukraine is the world's largest sunflower seed grower and sunflower oil exporter, but its invasion by Russia in February and heavy fighting since have clouded the outlook for planting and exports.

APK-Inform said the 2022 sowing area under sunflowers may fall to a minimum level for 13 years, amounting to about 4.2 million hectares, or down 38% down versus 2021 levels.

The consultancy said Ukraine may produce 5.7 million tonnes of sunflower oil in the 2022/23 September-August season and export 5.4 million tonnes.

APK-Inform also cut its forecast for the harvest of rapeseed, which is now seen at 2.47 million tonnes against 2.52 million tonnes a month earlier. Soybean production is likely to total 2.69 million tonnes. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kim Coghill)