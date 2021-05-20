APO Asian Productivity Organization : Green Productivity and the Circular Economy

There are many fundamental connections between Green Productivity (GP) and the circular economy, starting with the fact that both are driven by the pursuit of sustainable development.

P-Talk speaker Lynn Johannson, an expert on GP, will present the synergies of these two concepts and how they can be leveraged to achieve a resilient, sustainable future.

The talk will be moderated by Dato' Abdul Latif Haji Abu Seman, Director General, Malaysia Productivity Corporation.

For questions, please write to: apo-elearning@apo-tokyo.org.

Click here to watch. Use this same link to view the video during or after the live session, whenever it's convenient for you.

If you're having trouble accessing the talk, click here instead.