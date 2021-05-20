Log in
APO Asian Productivity Organization : Green Productivity and the Circular Economy

05/20/2021 | 10:51pm EDT
There are many fundamental connections between Green Productivity (GP) and the circular economy, starting with the fact that both are driven by the pursuit of sustainable development.

P-Talk speaker Lynn Johannson, an expert on GP, will present the synergies of these two concepts and how they can be leveraged to achieve a resilient, sustainable future.

The talk will be moderated by Dato' Abdul Latif Haji Abu Seman, Director General, Malaysia Productivity Corporation.

For questions, please write to: apo-elearning@apo-tokyo.org.

Click here to watch. Use this same link to view the video during or after the live session, whenever it's convenient for you.

If you're having trouble accessing the talk, click here instead.

APO - Asian Productivity Organization published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 02:50:08 UTC.


HOT NEWS