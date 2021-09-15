Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

APO promotes sharing of productivity measurement and management frameworks for SMEs

09/15/2021 | 02:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


SMEs are the backbone of the economy in most APO member countries, and establishing productivity measurement and monitoring systems is key for them to remain competitive under volatile market conditions. However, that volatility in the business environment and diversity in customer demand require SMEs to embrace innovation and adopt a culture of productivity enhancement to remain competitive for sustained growth and profitability. This is particularly critical with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has pushed SMEs to increase operational efficiency, automate business processes, and expedite decision-making. To promote productivity measurement and management among SMEs, the APO held a Workshop on Enhancing Productivity for SMEs, 11-13 August.

The workshop provided a platform to review methodologies for SME productivity measurement and support participants in developing strategies for productivity enhancement and industrial upgrading based on findings from the measurement results. It included sessions on productivity concepts and trends in the Asia-Pacific region, approaches to business excellence and value-added concepts, input and output productivity levers, productivity measurement methodology, and a hands-on session on online tools for productivity measurement, gainsharing, and business excellence. On the third day, participants worked in groups to apply their learning to a case study. They were required to determine and analyze key productivity indicators, identify issues based on the analyses, develop action plans to address the priority issues for overall productivity and quality improvement, and then present their findings.

Forty-four participants from 14 APO members participated virtually in this workshop. Three resource persons from Fiji, Malaysia, and Singapore facilitated the sessions and delivered presentations.

Disclaimer

APO - Asian Productivity Organization published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 06:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:42aFORMYCON : COVID-19 drug FYB207 Wins Prestigious Pharma Trend Image & Innovation Award 2021
EQ
07:41aRESTAURANT : Wagamama owner The Restaurant Group reports mediocre interim results
AQ
07:41aTULLOW OIL : back in black in first half
AQ
07:41aAKER BP : sells shares to employees
AQ
07:41aDr. David Berglund and Dr. Stephen Wooding nominated as new board members at XNK Therapeutics
PR
07:41aPRESS RELEASE : Formycon's COVID-19 drug FYB207 Wins Prestigious Pharma Trend Image & Innovation Award 2021
DJ
07:40aTruecaller plans to list Class B shares on Nasdaq Stockholm
RE
07:38aDARKTRACE : ups 2022 growth forecast on strong cybersecurity demand
RE
07:37aPrivate equity firm Bridgepoint assets jump in first results since IPO
RE
07:37aNikkei slips from 3-decade high on profit-taking, SoftBank drag
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's house of cards: Evergrande threatens wider real estate market
2China's Miniso to double U.S. stores, add NY 'flagship' as pandemic sla..
3Boeing delivers 22 jets in August, 737 MAX 'white tails' nearly gone
4Philippines set to launch maiden onshore dollar bond issue
5Global markets fall after data shows U.S. inflation cooling

HOT NEWS