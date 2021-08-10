APOLLO Insurance Partners with RATESDOTCA to Offer Their Customers Access to Embedded Digital Insurance

APOLLO Insurance Solutions Ltd. (“APOLLO Insurance”) Canada’s leading online insurance provider, has partnered with RATESDOTCA to offer immediate digital insurance products, specifically tailored to the millions of Canadians that use their website each year.

Launched in 2019, APOLLO Insurance now offers the largest selection of online insurance in Canada, through brokers and embedded partnerships like this one. Through APOLLO, consumers can get a quote and purchase insurance in five minutes, from any device, 24/7. RATESDOTCA has become Canada's leading rate comparison website that offers a quick and simple digital experience.

“RATESDOTCA provides their clients with a vast selection of insurance products, making sure they have access to the best rates,” said APOLLO Vice President of Partnerships Josh Pillsbury. “With this partnership, both APOLLO and RATESDOTCA will give users an entirely digital experience, while also providing hyper-personalized service each user deserves.”

Launched in 1999, RATESDOTCA offers a simple and fast digital experience to compare the widest selection of insurance and money products in the market. More than 8 million Canadians rely on RATESDOTCA every year to get a better rate on cars, homes, travel insurance, mortgages, and credit cards. Clients have saved on average $676 on car insurance by choosing to go with RATESDOTCA. RATESDOTCA aims to help Canadians make better insurance and money decisions so they can save time and money to spend on what really matters to them.

“We are committed to helping Canadians make better insurance decisions and save them time and money. That is why we are excited to partner with APOLLO to provide consumers with a seamless, fully digital shopping experience,” said Sara Kesheh, VP Money and Corporate Partnerships.

APOLLO’s proprietary technology platform, the APOLLO Exchange, transacts insurance business in real-time, and leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, create and deliver policies. Thousands of types of small businesses and individuals are able to buy online without human intervention.

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO is Canada's leading online insurance provider. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7.

Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, and issue policies for thousands of types of small businesses and individuals without human intervention.

Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships, APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance. For more information, visit: https://apollocover.com/

About RATESDOTCA

RATESDOTCA was launched in 1999 and has become Canada's leading rate comparison website that offers a quick and simple digital experience to compare the widest selection of insurance and money products in the market. In the last quarter of 2020, RATESDOTCA was rebranded giving it a fresh, modern, and Canadian identity while combining family comparison sites including Kanetix.ca and RateSupermarket.ca into one brand. This move centralized the best comparison products across both insurance and money product lines.

Every year more than 8 million Canadians rely on RATESDOTCA to get a better rate on car, home, and travel insurance, mortgages, and credit cards. RATESDOTCA aims to help Canadians make better insurance and money decisions so they can save time and money to spend on what really matters to them. For more information, visit: https://rates.ca/

