Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

APPEC-China's petchem production costs way below Europe's - exec

09/28/2022 | 03:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - China's production costs for petrochemicals such as ethylene are lower than Europe's where electricity prices have surged following a disruption in natural gas supplies from Russia in the wake of the Ukraine war, a Chinese industry executive said on Wednesday.

"Because of the Ukraine war, the industrial power consumption cost between China and Europe has widened and the gap has been as large as half a dollar per kilowatt hour at one point," Sun Xin, director of China's privately-owned Shenghong Petrochemical, told a forum at the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC).

"The basic production cost for raw materials such as ethylene is way below that of Europe's and I believe this could be in the range of $1,200-$1,300 per tonne." (Reporting by Florence Tan and Emily Chow; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.44% 5346.43 Real-time Quote.-14.46%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.60% 57.8 Delayed Quote.-21.89%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:41aBoohoo says exposure to sterling plunge is limited - finance chief
RE
03:37aECB must place inflation concerns above growth, Lagarde says
RE
03:34aDenmark's defence minister: has discussed increased nato focus o…
RE
03:32aDenmark's defence minister: we expect russia to continue their m…
RE
03:32aECB needs big Oct rate hike; should hit neutral rate this year, Rehn says
RE
03:31aDenmark's defence minister: there is reason to be concerned abou…
RE
03:27aNorway to hike taxes by $3 billion on power firms, fish farms
RE
03:26aAPPEC-China's petchem production costs way below Europe's - exec
RE
03:26aS.Korean shares, won tumble on recession fears
RE
03:24aBanks, commodity-linked stocks lead London's FTSE 100 lower
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple drops iPhone production increase plans as demand falters - Bloomb..
2ARCELORMITTAL : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
3Eisai says Alzheimer's drug succeeds in slowing cognitive decline
4Mowi ASA (OSE:MOWI): Proposal for resource tax on salmon farming in Nor..
5Santander to Launch New Share-Buyback Program; Declares Interim Dividen..

HOT NEWS