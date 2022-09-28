APPEC-China's petchem production costs way below Europe's - exec

SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - China's production costs
for petrochemicals such as ethylene are lower than Europe's
where electricity prices have surged following a disruption in
natural gas supplies from Russia in the wake of the Ukraine war,
a Chinese industry executive said on Wednesday.
"Because of the Ukraine war, the industrial power
consumption cost between China and Europe has widened and the
gap has been as large as half a dollar per kilowatt hour at one
point," Sun Xin, director of China's privately-owned Shenghong
Petrochemical, told a forum at the Asia Pacific Petroleum
Conference (APPEC).
"The basic production cost for raw materials such as
ethylene is way below that of Europe's and I believe this could
be in the range of $1,200-$1,300 per tonne."
(Reporting by Florence Tan and Emily Chow; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)