APPEC-China's petchem production costs way below Europe's - exec

SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - China's production costs for petrochemicals such as ethylene are lower than Europe's where electricity prices have surged following a disruption in natural gas supplies from Russia in the wake of the Ukraine war, a Chinese industry executive said on Wednesday.

"Because of the Ukraine war, the industrial power consumption cost between China and Europe has widened and the gap has been as large as half a dollar per kilowatt hour at one point," Sun Xin, director of China's privately-owned Shenghong Petrochemical, told a forum at the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC).

"The basic production cost for raw materials such as ethylene is way below that of Europe's and I believe this could be in the range of $1,200-$1,300 per tonne." (Reporting by Florence Tan and Emily Chow; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)