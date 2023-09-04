SINGAPORE, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Around half of Russian oil supplies are still using shipping services from the European Union, a senior executive from global energy trader Gunvor Group told an industry conference on Monday.

Frederic Lasserre, global head of research and analysis, also told the APPEC conference that he sees an increase in Iranian crude supply and exports, which will be good for the global market balance.

