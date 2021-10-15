Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

APPH, BMY, EAR, HYZN SHAREHOLDERS - ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Class Action lawsuits filed on behalf of Investors, Lead Plaintiff Deadlines Set

10/15/2021 | 10:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH)
Class Period: 5/17/2021 - 8/10/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: November 23, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-apph/

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NasdaqGS: HYZN, HYZNW) f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NasdaqGS: DCRB, DCRBU, DCRBW)
Class Period: 2/9/2021 - 9/27/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: November 29, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-hyzn/

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Class: Investors who received Contingent Value Rights (“CVRs”) (BMY.RT) in exchange for their shares of Celgene Corporation (CELG) pursuant to Bristol-Myers’ acquisition of Celgene on November 20, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: December 6, 2021
MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-bmy/

Eargo, Inc. (EAR)
Class Period: 2/25/2021 - 9/22/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: December 6, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ear/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:05aSPORTRADAR : New York opens season at home against Boston
AQ
03:05aSPORTRADAR : Jazz begin season at home against the Thunder
AQ
03:05aSPORTRADAR : Milwaukee hosts Brooklyn to tip off season
AQ
03:02aGhana says will not tap international capital markets again this year
RE
03:01aMAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS : MAX22200 Octal Solenoid Driver from Maxim Integrated Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics
AQ
03:01aHCA HEALTHCARE : HealthONE to Host "Crush the Crisis" Opioid Take Back Day on October 23
AQ
03:01aCapitaLand Continually Recognised as a Global Sustainability Leader in Its Sector in 2021 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark
AQ
02:58aNigerian Exchange Group valued at $85 million after Lagos listing
RE
02:42aAIRASIA BERHAD : Get up to 50% OFF discounts with a-Access partners using your AirAsia boarding pass
PU
02:33aCGTN : China's space station welcomes Shenzhou-13 crew for a six-month stay
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande CEO in Hong Kong for restructuring, asset sale talks, source..
2Evergrande's $1.7 billion Hong Kong headquarters sale flops as buyer wi..
3Third electricity provider calls it quits in Singapore
4Argentina touts economic 'roadmap', investors remain wary
5Evergrande's Swedish electric vehicle unit in sale talks, CEO says

HOT NEWS