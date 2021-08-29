Log in
APPHARVEST INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In AppHarvest To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

08/29/2021 | 08:52am EDT
NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against AppHarvest, Inc. (“AppHarvest” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:APPH).

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in AppHarvest stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: http://www.faruqilaw.com/APPH.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Delaware, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

On August 11, 2021, AppHarvest fell sharply after the agriculture technology company reported a $32 million net loss in second quarter and lowered its full year sales guidance to the range of $7 million to $9 million from a prior range of $20 million to $25 million.

Following this news, AppHarvest stock was down over 33% in early morning trading on August 11, 2021.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


