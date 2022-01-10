APR Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Acquisition of Apria by Owens & Minor

MONSEY, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating whether the directors of Apria, Inc. (Nasdaq: APR) (“Apria”) acted in the best interests of APR shareholders in approving the proposed acquisition of Apria by Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) (“O&M”). If you remain an APR shareholder and have questions about your legal rights, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your options at no charge:
Why is there an investigation?
On January 10, 2022, before the markets opened, O&M and Apria announced that the companies had entered into an agreement for O&M to acquire Apria for $37.50 per share in cash. The deal has already been approved by the board of directors of both companies.
Wohl & Fruchter’s investigation concerns whether Apria’s board acted in the best interests of APR shareholders in approving the acquisition by O&M, including whether the acquisition price adequately compensates APR shareholders, and whether all information regarding approval of the transaction has been fully disclosed.
In particular, based on 4 Wall Street analysts offering 12-month price targets for Apria in the last 3 months, the average price target is $40.00 with a high forecast of $41.00, which are both above the proposed acquisition price of $37.50. Moreover, in November 2021, Citigroup analyst Ralph Giacobbe resumed coverage of Apria with a buy rating and $39 price target. He wrote that the company stands to benefit from increased demand for oxygen due to Long COVID, and an increase in demand for sleep apnea supplies.
