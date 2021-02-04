APRA Australian Prudential Regulation Authority : 2020 Year in Review

In a year that was heavily impacted by COVID-19, the 2020 Year in Review provides an overview of how APRA went about fulfilling its mandate as a forward-looking safety regulator for Australia's financial system.

The document provides APRA's view on the financial environment and details its key activities for the year across the banking, insurance and superannuation industries, conducted in alignment with the strategic objectives outlined in its Corporate Plan. The 2020 Year in Review also contains metrics for APRA-regulated industries, including analysis of industry composition, profitability and financial strength.

The document supplements APRA's Annual Report and Financial Statements which are submitted to the Australian Government after the end of each financial year (to June 30).

Published 5 February 2021