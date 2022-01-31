APRA releases Annual Superannuation Bulletin for 2020/21 financial year

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released the Annual Superannuation Bulletin for the year ended 30 June 2021.
Key statistics for the superannuation industry as at 30 June 2021:
|
Total superannuation assets
|
$3,307 billion
|
Total APRA-regulated assets
|
$2,267 billion
|
Of which: total assets in MySuper products
|
$901 billion
|
Total self-managed super fund assets
|
$822 billion
|
Exempt public sector superannuation schemes assets
|
$164 billion
|
Balance of life office statutory fund assets
|
$54 billion
Key statistics for entities with more than four members for the year ended 30 June 2021:
|
|
Entities with more than four members
|
MySuper products
|
Total contributions
|
$127 billion
|
$62 billion
|
Total benefit payments
|
$95 billion
|
$25 billion
|
Average account balance
|
$106,162
|
$59,768
Copies of the publication are available on APRA's website at: Annual superannuation bulletin