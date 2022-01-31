Log in
APRA releases Annual Superannuation Bulletin for 2020/21 financial year

01/31/2022 | 12:31am EST
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released the Annual Superannuation Bulletin for the year ended 30 June 2021.

Key statistics for the superannuation industry as at 30 June 2021:

Total superannuation assets

$3,307 billion

Total APRA-regulated assets

$2,267 billion

Of which: total assets in MySuper products

$901 billion

Total self-managed super fund assets

$822 billion

Exempt public sector superannuation schemes assets

$164 billion

Balance of life office statutory fund assets

$54 billion

Key statistics for entities with more than four members for the year ended 30 June 2021:

Entities with more than four members

MySuper products

Total contributions

$127 billion

$62 billion

Total benefit payments

$95 billion

$25 billion

Average account balance

$106,162

$59,768

Copies of the publication are available on APRA's website at: Annual superannuation bulletin

Statistics

Disclaimer

APRA - Australian Prudential Regulation Authority published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 05:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS