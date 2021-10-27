Log in
APRA releases final expectations regarding ADIs' preparedness for zero and negative interest rates

10/27/2021 | 11:51pm EDT
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released a letter to all authorised deposit-taking institutions (ADIs) outlining its final expectations regarding ADIs' preparedness for the possibility of zero and negative market interest rates and cash rate.

Following the feedback received on the draft expectations released for consultation in July 2021, APRA has decided to exclude customer accounts with an aggregate deposit balance of less than $10 million from the scope of its expectations. APRA has also extended the timeframe for the development of tactical solutions to 31 July 2022.

The letter to ADIs is available on the APRA website at: Preparations for zero and negative interest rates.

Disclaimer

APRA - Australian Prudential Regulation Authority published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 03:50:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
