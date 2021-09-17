APWG 2021 eCrime Symposium Extends Paper Submission Deadline to September 24
09/17/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2021 APWG Symposium on Electronic Crime Research (APWG eCrime 2021), has extended its deadline for submissions to Sept. 24, 2021 and its notification date to Nov. 1.
eCrime 2021 convenes on December 1-3 this year, coming after a historic pandemic that brought with it a cybercrime wave that tested the skills of responders and cyber forensicists across the globe, an unprecedented onslaught of criminality that APWG believes will inspire keystone new research at eCrime 2021.
This, the 16th Symposium on Electronic Crime Research, consists of a three-day virtual program (teleconferencing details TBA) composed of keynote presentations, technical and practical sessions, and interactive panels. An overarching goal of these meetings is bringing together academic researchers, industry security practitioners, and law enforcement to discuss and exchange ideas, experiences and lessons learned combating cybercrime.
Accepted papers will be published in proceedings with IEEE. In addition, cash awards will be given for the best paper overall and the best student co-authored paper. We anticipate the conference will be held online this year.
Bringing fresh eyes to the unfolding advance of cybercrime in this landmark year is a vital, new management team for APWG eCrime 2021.
New Appointments in All Chairs Mark New Epoch for the Storied eCrime Symposium
University of Ottawa's Guy-Vincent Jourdan, a full professor and program coordinator for cybersecurity at the School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, and an inaugurating research fellow of the APWG Crypto Currency Working Group, will assist in the development of the symposium this year as Program Chair. Dr. Jourdan, considering the focus of this year's symposium, said, "The last 12 months have been unprecedented in cybercrime activities, arising from the COVID pandemic and increased activities in extremist communities. We anticipate that these will be some of the themes of this year's eCrime papers."
"We also anticipate to witness ever-increasing sophistication in research using machine learning for classifying and detecting cybercrimes. Of course, cryptocurrencies - cryptocurrency-based crimes - are also in everyone's mind, so we expect to see some good communications on that topic as well," Dr Jourdan said.
Laurin Weissinger, lecturer at the Fletcher School, Tufts University, and Visiting Fellow at Yale Law School, has been appointed Publication Chair for the 2021 eCrime conference and is assisting the directors with management of proceedings publications with partner IEEE. He takes up the reins nobly and ably held for the eCrime conference for many years by SecLytics founding CEO Saeed Abu-Nimeh.
Dr. Abu-Nimeh was among the first submitters to the conference before starting his professional career and taking up a number of management chores for the annual conference over the years. APWG directors wish him godspeed in whatever adventures await him professionally and personally.
Media Contact: APWG Secretary General Peter Cassidy, pcassidy@apwg.org, +1 617 669 1123.