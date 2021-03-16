Log in
AQST DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. – AQST

03/16/2021 | 03:34pm EDT
NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) between December 2, 2019 and September 25, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=aquestive-therapeutics-inc&id=2639 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=aquestive-therapeutics-inc&id=2639

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the April 30, 2021 DEADLINE.   A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. 

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that- data included in the Libervant Buccal Film for the management of seizure clusters (“Libervant”) New Drug Application (“NDA”) submission showed a lower drug exposure level than desired for certain weight groups; the foregoing significantly decreased the Libervant NDA’s approval prospects; as a result, it was foreseeable that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) would not approve the Libervant NDA in its current form; and as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756


© GlobeNewswire 2021
