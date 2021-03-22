Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AQST INVESTOR LAWSUIT DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion In a Securities Class Action Against Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.

03/22/2021 | 10:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (“Aquestive” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AQST) from December 2, 2019, through September 25, 2020 (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased Aquestive securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Aquestive Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose to investors: (i) data included in the Libervant NDA submission showed a lower drug exposure level than desired for certain weight groups; (ii) the foregoing significantly decreased the Libervant NDA’s approval prospects; (iii) as a result, it was foreseeable that the FDA would not approve the Libervant NDA in its current form; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On September 25, 2020, Aquestive announced receipt of a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the FDA indicating that the review cycle for the Libervant NDA was complete but the application could not be approved in its current form. Specifically, Aquestive advised investors that “[i]n the CRL, the FDA cited that, in a study submitted by the Company with the NDA, certain weight groups showed a lower drug exposure level than desired. The Company intends to provide to the FDA additional information on PK modeling to demonstrate that dose adjustments will obtain the desired exposure levels.”

On this news, Aquestive’s stock price fell $2.64 per share, or 34.69%, to close at $4.97 per share on September 28, 2020.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 30, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased Aquestive securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/aquestivetherapeuticsinc-aqst-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-369/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2021 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
MGuarnero@bernlieb.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:27aJIUMAOJIU INTERNATIONAL  : Discloseable transaction in relation to the acquisition of land use rights and investment in the construction and establishment of jiumaojiu national supply center base and change in use of proceeds
PU
10:25aOpinion of the European Systemic Risk Board of 18 February 2021 regarding the Belgian notification of an extension of the period of application of a stricter national measure based on Article 458 of the CRR (ESRB/2021/1)
PU
10:25aINFORMATION SERVICES  : Enterprises Look to Procurement BPO Providers to Weather Pandemic
BU
10:25aPAO SEVERSTAL : Notification of transaction by PDMR's PCA
EQ
10:25aSEC Responds to Investor Demand by Bringing Together Agency Information About Climate and ESG Issues
NE
10:24aTwo Lazard-backed SPACs aim to raise $500 million in IPOs
RE
10:24aFUNDS TAKE THE MONEY AND RUN AS COPPER RALLY STALLS : Andy Home
RE
10:23aVISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY  : New Vishay Intertechnology AEC-Q200 Qualified High Voltage Thick Film Chip Resistors Reduce Component Counts and PCB Size
PU
10:23aNorthwell Appoints Chief Human Resources Officer and Executive Vice President of Enterprise Management
BU
10:22aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Merger
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAX : ANALYSIS: Electric shock - German auto stocks get a new lease of life
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. senators press Biden to set end date for gas-powered car s..
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Global equities stall, bonds gain as Europe COVID cases rise
5U.S. jury tells Apple to pay $308.5 million for patent infringement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ