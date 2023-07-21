ARAMCO PURCHASED 10% INTEREST IN RONGSHENG THROUGH ITS SUBSIDIARY ARAMCO OVERSEAS COMPANY BV - STATEMENT
Aramco Purchased 10% Interest In Rongsheng Through Its Subsidiar…
Today at 04:33 am
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
ARAMCO PURCHASED 10% INTEREST IN RONGSHENG THROUGH ITS SUBSIDIARY ARAMCO OVERSEAS COMPANY BV - STATEMENT
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|32.30 SAR
|0.00%
|+0.47%
|2083 B $
|2262.20 PTS
|+0.06%
|+0.86%
|-
SARTORIUS AG: Sartorius maintains high profitability despite the expected temporary declines in the first half of 2023