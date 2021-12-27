Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ARC Fertility: Get Vaccinated and Proceed with Fertility Medical Treatments

12/27/2021 | 08:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Leading national provider of fertility medical services encourages prospective parents to get vaccinated and not to delay their fertility treatments

ARC Fertility, a pioneer in innovative fertility treatment options, today urged People who are undergoing or considering fertility medical treatments to receive vaccines for COVID-19 as quickly as possible and to ignore unsubstantiated rumors about potential problems related to fertility and pregnancy. ARC’s recommendations are based on recent guidelines from the American Society for Reproductive Medicine about COVID and fertility, which state that “there are no fertility-related reasons for a vaccine exemption.”

“There is a lot of misinformation about COVID vaccines out there, but all of the reputable medical research is showing that inoculations have no impact on the ability to conceive, to stay pregnant, and to deliver healthy babies,” said Dr. David Adamson, CEO and Chairman of ARC Fertility. “It is critical for people to base their decisions on sound medical evidence rather than unproven theories and things they read on social media. Unless there are issues where a woman is immunocompromised or there may be other contraindications, getting vaccinated is not only safe, but essential to promoting individual and community health, and ensuring a healthier and safer pregnancy.”

In addition to supporting vaccinations for men and women who are considering having children, ARC Fertility is also encouraging all patients to observe COVID-19 mitigation protocols. “It is imperative for people to do whatever they can to remain safe and stay free from infections, and that includes taking all necessary precautions to avoid illness,” Adamson says. “Whenever possible, people should speak with their physicians and fertility experts remotely, and of course all clinics are following the most stringent safety standards to ensure that their patients remain healthy when they come in for treatments.”

About Advanced Reproductive Care, Inc. (ARC®)

For nearly 25 years, Advanced Reproductive Care, Inc. (DBA ARC® Fertility) provides affordable, evidence-based fertility treatment packages and financing options to people living with infertility, both directly to consumers and through its employer family forming benefits program. Founded by world-renowned, Stanford-trained, board certified reproductive endocrinologist Dr. David Adamson, ARC offers the largest network of board-certified fertility specialists in the United States. Please visit www.arcfertility.com and follow the company on Twitter @ARCFertility.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:52aFINAL DEADLINE REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI)
GL
08:52aFINAL DEADLINE REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI)
GL
08:51aS&P GLOBAL INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:50aDiana Shipping Inc. Announces Final Results of the Self Tender Offer for Shares of Its Common Stock
AQ
08:50aHOCHTIEF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08:47aGLADSTONE CAPITAL : Provides Debt & Equity in Recapitalization of WorkforceQA
PU
08:45aSTAR ALLIANCE INTERNATIONAL CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:44aPolish president vetoes media bill that targeted US company
AQ
08:44aARC FERTILITY : Get Vaccinated and Proceed with Fertility Medical Treatments
BU
08:43aIran oil exports focus of Vienna nuclear talks, top Iranian diplomat says
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks stall, oil drops as virus concerns linger
2China to roll out fiscal policies proactively to stabilise growth next ..
3News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
4Notification of Major Holdings
5China tightens scrutiny of offshore listings in certain sectors

HOT NEWS