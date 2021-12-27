ARC Fertility: Get Vaccinated and Proceed with Fertility Medical Treatments

Leading national provider of fertility medical services encourages prospective parents to get vaccinated and not to delay their fertility treatments

ARC Fertility, a pioneer in innovative fertility treatment options, today urged People who are undergoing or considering fertility medical treatments to receive vaccines for COVID-19 as quickly as possible and to ignore unsubstantiated rumors about potential problems related to fertility and pregnancy. ARC’s recommendations are based on recent guidelines from the American Society for Reproductive Medicine about COVID and fertility, which state that “there are no fertility-related reasons for a vaccine exemption.”

“There is a lot of misinformation about COVID vaccines out there, but all of the reputable medical research is showing that inoculations have no impact on the ability to conceive, to stay pregnant, and to deliver healthy babies,” said Dr. David Adamson, CEO and Chairman of ARC Fertility. “It is critical for people to base their decisions on sound medical evidence rather than unproven theories and things they read on social media. Unless there are issues where a woman is immunocompromised or there may be other contraindications, getting vaccinated is not only safe, but essential to promoting individual and community health, and ensuring a healthier and safer pregnancy.”

In addition to supporting vaccinations for men and women who are considering having children, ARC Fertility is also encouraging all patients to observe COVID-19 mitigation protocols. “It is imperative for people to do whatever they can to remain safe and stay free from infections, and that includes taking all necessary precautions to avoid illness,” Adamson says. “Whenever possible, people should speak with their physicians and fertility experts remotely, and of course all clinics are following the most stringent safety standards to ensure that their patients remain healthy when they come in for treatments.”

About Advanced Reproductive Care, Inc. (ARC®)

For nearly 25 years, Advanced Reproductive Care, Inc. (DBA ARC® Fertility) provides affordable, evidence-based fertility treatment packages and financing options to people living with infertility, both directly to consumers and through its employer family forming benefits program. Founded by world-renowned, Stanford-trained, board certified reproductive endocrinologist Dr. David Adamson, ARC offers the largest network of board-certified fertility specialists in the United States. Please visit www.arcfertility.com and follow the company on Twitter @ARCFertility.

