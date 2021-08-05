Log in
ARC, Inc. Awarded 5-Year, $60M DoD Contract to Advance Proprietary ‘AI-Based Weapon Sensing' Tech

08/05/2021 | 12:29pm EDT
Groundbreaking U.S.-Based Predictive Analytics Company Leads the Way to the Future of Command

Armaments Research Company, Inc. (ARC) announces a new 5-year, $60-million Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) Phase III contract, awarded by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and General Services Administration (GSA) supporting multi-branch military applications. This ‘Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity’ (IDIQ) contract is a continuation of ARC’s groundbreaking artificial intelligence-based weapon-sensing tech development undertaken for the DoD and GSA as part of the military’s ‘Joint All-Domain Command and Control’ (JADC2) project portfolio.

Current combat environments are fraught with obstacles that challenge ground teams’ abilities to conceptualize line-of-fire dynamics and threat movements. ARC’s proprietary high-tech systems provide National Defense, Law Enforcement, and prime contractors with Embedded Internet-of-Things (IoT) Sensors, Intelligent Mobile Applications, and Cloud-Based Analytics Platforms. These systems help commanders make mission-critical decisions, reducing tactical response timelines by up to 60%, and ensuring the safety and effectiveness of small units on the ground.

“The IDIQ contract represents a pivotal accomplishment that allows us to advance our core tech systems to ‘Initial Operational Capability’ (IOC) for military use,” says Michael Canty, ARC’s Chief Executive Officer – a thrice combat-deployed former Army Major and recognized Microsoft Sr. Manager. “We’ll be leveraging findings gained from this effort towards formalizing essential scalable applications that harness critical ground truth data to save lives.”

This news comes in the wake of many recent developments underway at ARC, including:

  • An additional $8+ million in approved research and development funding from U.S. government entities
  • Partnerships with Columbia University, Amazon Web Services, the National Police Foundation, and several non-disclosable prime contractors.
  • Further key development projects addressing expressed military needs of AI/ML, predictive analytics, local edge processing, and AR/VR solutions.

ARC technical solutions and case studies are available for individual demonstration. Interested parties are invited to visit armaments.us and contact info@armaments.us for more information.

About Armaments Research Company, Inc.: Founded in 2016, ARC is a privately-owned, top-secret-cleared, Washington D.C.-based technology firm, led in tandem by pioneering technology experts and combat-tested military veterans. ARC's original solutions were developed under DARPA and National Science Foundation sponsorship, leveraging state-of-the-art internet-of-things (IoT) and machine learning (ML) technologies to transform weapons into information nodes or ‘sensors’ and arm Commanders with advanced, real-time decision support.


© Business Wire 2021
