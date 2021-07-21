ARC Partners with IATA and IATAN to Offer Training for Future US Travel Professionals

Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) has partnered with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to offer their globally recognized Travel and Tourism Diploma courses to existing and future travel industry professionals in the U.S. This new partnership expands the reach of the program at a time when travel agencies are needed to evaluate increased travel regulations.

Created and maintained by travel industry experts, the Travel and Tourism Diploma courses equip students with practical, relevant industry knowledge and skills to build and develop their careers in the travel industry.

“Our strong relationship with IATA over the years has provided organizations and travel professionals with valuable information to help them make business decisions and grow,” said Lauri Reishus, president and CEO of ARC. “I’m proud this new partnership will give current and aspiring U.S. travel professionals access to additional tools and resources to help further their careers.”

Course sign-ups are available starting today. To learn more about this partnership and available courses, click here.

