Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ARCA : hires Malorie Holloway as Solutions Consultant

07/07/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEBANE, N.C., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCA, a leading provider of cash automation technology solutions for financial and retail businesses, is pleased to announce the hiring of Malorie Holloway as an ARCA Solutions Consultant.

Holloway comes to ARCA with extensive banking experience. She worked previously with BB&T, where she served as a Branch Banker lV with a focus on customer relationships in Small Business & Retail Banking. Holloway was also active on the BB&T Merger Acquisition Team, the All Star Banker Program and Mentorship Program.  

Holloway joins ARCA as a Solutions Consultant and will help customers determine the best automation solution for their businesses by performing a thorough analysis of their cash operations. ARCA Solution Consultants audit customers' manual cash activities and develop a strategy that improves those processes, reducing wasted time and money while increasing productivity and security.

Holloway will provide valuable insight from her comprehensive banking experience. She knows first hand how branch functionality can benefit from optimizing cash operations with solutions from ARCA.

"We've had significant demand and growth and we're thrilled to add Malorie to our seasoned team of consultants who entirely focus on our customer's success," says Bret Leary, ARCA Vice President, US Financial Sales. "Her deep experience in branch banking translates perfectly to her new role as an ARCA Solutions Consultant."

ARCA teller cash recyclers streamline activities such as cash drawer management, balancing, dual control, vault buys and sells and more. The technology allows customers to rethink their branch environment to develop new processes that provide them more opportunities to serve their customers. For more information contact arca.com.

Contact:
John Cline
j.cline@arca.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arca-hires-malorie-holloway-as-solutions-consultant-301327420.html

SOURCE ARCA


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pPUTNAM INVESTMENTS  : Announces 19(a) Notices for Closed-End Municipal Funds
BU
05:58pPUTNAM INVESTMENTS  : Announces 19(a) Notices for Closed-End Funds
BU
05:54pNABORS INDUSTRIES LTD.  : Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Invitation
PR
05:53pURANIUM PARTICIPATION CORPORATION  : Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended May 31, 2021
AQ
05:52pSCIPLAY  : Acquires Casual Game Developer and Operator Koukoi Games Oy
PR
05:46pEscalon and Early Growth to Hold India COVID Relief Fundraiser to Support AIF's COVID Relief Efforts
BU
05:43pMISTER CAR WASH  : Opens New Location in Grimes, Iowa
PR
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.13% to 87.31 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Lost 0.26% to $1.1792 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Gains 0.02% to $1.3801 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Companies"