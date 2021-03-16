Log in
ARG : Accelerates Growth with Acquisition of NextWave Technology Advisors

03/16/2021 | 08:09am EDT
Top Enterprise Technology Consultant Adam Carreno Joins ARG Leadership Team as Principal

Expanding its expertise and technology services footprint, ARG is pleased to announce its latest acquisition and welcome NextWave Technology Advisors to its fast-growing technology services investment portfolio.

Led by principal and Fortune 500 technology advisor Adam Carreno, NextWave Technology Advisors engages with today’s top global brands—helping CIOs, VPs and Directors of IT better understand, assess, and take action around the telecommunications and IT needs of their respective organizations. As part of the ARG portfolio, the national technology advisor is set to scale rapidly under Carreno’s continued leadership as part of the ARG team, and with the support of the firm’s proven platforms, methodologies, and resources.

“Incubating and scaling new agencies remains a key component of ARG’s three-pronged growth strategy, which includes identifying additional acquisition targets and investment opportunities, expanding our relationships with our existing customers helping them make thoughtful technology decisions, as well as attracting new clients nationwide with our innovative business development efforts,” states ARG’s CRO Mike Shonholz. “This is the latest in a string of acquisitions & investments we will continue to make. NextWave Technology Advisors is a prime example of the high-performing, high-potential firms we’re targeting as part of our growth strategy in 2021, and beyond,” says Greg Praske, Co-Founder and CEO, ARG. “Add to the mix the leadership strength we gain in appointing Adam Carreno to our executive bench and this acquisition is a homerun for everyone involved – NextWave, ARG and our customers.”

Taking into account the increasing demand for technology and need for more robust managed IT security practices, Praske is advocating for telecom agents and MSPs to grow their business, along with their expertise and services through a partnership with ARG. “Now is the time for today’s trusted IT advisors to think bigger and grow stronger. By teaming with ARG, channel partners can scale their success, increase their profitability and deliver an exceptional associate and customer experience worth sharing with others.”

On average, agents and MSPs, have accelerated their growth rates by more than double their historical rates in the first 24 months after utilizing the ARG platform. Carreno, now a principal with ARG, sees the opportunity to add more value in the eyes of his existing customers. The opportunity to help clients make the right technology choices is “limitless.”

“One of the largest drivers for moving to ARG was the team’s relentless focus on providing clients with an exceptional experience,” comments Carreno. “ARG’s Chief Experience Officer (CXO) Heather Campbell and her team are dedicated to this goal and it has resulted in a Net Promoter Score (NPS) that exceed those of USAA, Apple, and Costco. We are excited to join ARG and work across the organization to elevate the experience and share in the success of our customers nationwide.”

Carreno Joins ARG as Principal

Prior to founding NextWave Technology Advisors in 2020, Carreno served as the Cloud and Technology Specialist for CDW. His career at CDW spanned a decade and placed Carreno at the center of influence for many multi-million-dollar IT decisions being made by CISOs, CIOs, VPs and Directors of IT. After a successful first year in business during an unprecedented time in the world’s history, Carreno aspired to scale his business by joining forces with ARG.

“Adam’s IT advisor experience in the enterprise runs deep and wide and we’re honored to have him join our team,” concludes Shonholz.

To learn more about ARG, contact info@myarg.com.


© Business Wire 2021
