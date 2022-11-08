Advanced search
ARGENTINA INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT +4.2% IN SEPTEMBER VS A YEAR AGO -IN…

11/08/2022 | 02:00pm EST
ARGENTINA INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT +4.2% IN SEPTEMBER VS A YEAR AGO -INDEC STATISTICS AGENCY


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.73% 160.7198 Delayed Quote.34.62%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.23% 159.71 Delayed Quote.54.16%
