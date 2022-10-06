Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ARGENTINA INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT +7.6% IN AUGUST VS A YEAR AGO -INDEC…

10/06/2022 | 03:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ARGENTINA INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT +7.6% IN AUGUST VS A YEAR AGO -INDEC STATISTICS AGENCY


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.83% 146.1549 Delayed Quote.27.02%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.19% 149.17 Delayed Quote.44.70%
Latest news "Economy"
03:17pElon Musk seeks stay of Twitter litigation for Oct. 28 deal close
RE
03:16pMichigan police respond to shooter at Dearborn hotel
RE
03:16pMoody's says Credit Suisse could suffer $3 billion loss in 2022
RE
03:11pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ slides even as Macklem links currency to rate outlook
RE
03:11pCanada-U.S. asylum-seeker pact fight goes to Canada's Supreme Court
RE
03:10pU.S. soybeans, wheat, corn fall as export concerns rise
RE
03:09pU.S. to apply Ebola screenings for recent Uganda visitors at 5 airports
RE
03:09pBiden overhauls U.S. policy on marijuana, pardons prior federal offenses
RE
03:08pTwitter, Musk Talks Continue, Focus On Financing, Litigation - WSJ
RE
03:08pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 0.61% to Settle at $6.9720 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Toyota restarts output of first EV after fixing safety issues
2Game company Roblox enabled girl's sexual exploitation, lawsuit claims
3Analyst recommendations: Anglo American, Freeport, Ford, Reliance Steel..
4Weakening refining, gas trading to hit Shell's Q3 results
5Asian shares rise, oil extends gains after OPEC+ deal

HOT NEWS