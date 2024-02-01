ARGENTINA'S PRESIDENT MILEI HAD VIRTUAL MEETING WITH BLACKROCK'S FINK, WHO EXPRESSED INTEREST IN EVALUATING INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES- GOVT STATEMENT
The BoE leaves rates unchanged, but a rate cut seems just around the corner
As expected, the Bank of England kept its interest rates unchanged today, with six out of nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee voting to keep rates at 5.25%. However, Governor Andrew Bailey welcomed "good news" on the inflation front.
