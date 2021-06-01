Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ARISE in the Philippines

06/01/2021 | 10:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

More than 50 participants, representing at least 33 Filipino government agencies, bureaus, and private sector organizations, recently joined a series of virtual interactions to help support export competitiveness in the Philippines.

With COVID-19 travel restrictions in place, these meetings were part of the fully virtual inception phase of the newly launched ASEAN Regional Integration Support by the EU (ARISE) Plus Philippines project.

It is the 5th ARISE project entrusted to the International Trade Centre (ITC) in the ASEAN region funded by the European Union, following Lao PDR, Myanmar, Thailand and Malaysia

ITC experts presented, reviewed, and validated upcoming project activities with partners and agencies. The focus of these discussions, organized by the Philippines Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and ITC, was how to successfully implement the planned activities.

Effective and fruitful, the interactions were instrumental in highlighting ways to enable the private sector to play its role in economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lively discussions with public and private stakeholders throughout the meetings were pivotal in ensuring the interventions will be aligned with the needs of beneficiaries and will lead to tangible results.

Gender perspectives and flexibility to support the Philippines' evolving economic and trade needs in the wake of Covid-19 will be key principles in driving the efforts.

Close partners of the Filipino government and private sector were also identified who will help with implementation and pave the way for inclusive impact.

The four-year project aims to foster inclusive economic growth in the Philippines through improved international trade performance and competitiveness as well as regional integration. It is implemented by the International Trade Centre (ITC) in close collaboration with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) of the Philippines.

The 9-month inception phase began on 1 March 2021.

Disclaimer

ITC - International Trade Centre published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 14:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:44abeqom Expands Reach into Asia Pacific with Leading Global Investment Services Provider
BU
10:43aNORSK HYDRO  : Hydro completes sale of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
PU
10:43aMAURITANIA ECONOMIC UPDATE : Why it is Essential to Enable Women to Participate Fully in Economic Activity?
PU
10:43aGENDER EQUALITY : A Necessary Condition for Promoting Inclusive Growth in Mauritania
PU
10:43aAUDACY  : and Radio America Reach Multi-platform Deal to Expand Dana Loesch's Award-winning Radio Show
PU
10:43aBANCO SANTANDER S A  : Santander Bank Polska joined Diversity IN Check, an initiative bringing together the most inclusive and diverse companies
PU
10:41aPress Release | June 01, 2021 2020 Census Paid Temporary Workers The U.S. Census Bureau has begun releasing the total number of 2020 Census paid temporary workers that earned any pay during a specific weekly pay period.
PU
10:41aDEUTSCHE WOHNEN  : Annual General Meeting votes in favour of all items on the agenda with a large majority
PU
10:41aBASF  : concludes sale of site in Kankakee, Illinois, to One Rock Capital Partners
PU
10:41aWILMINGTON  : invests in Digital Classroom tech to provide leading-edge virtualised training
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2World stocks hit another record, oil up in big data week
3Daimler to pay Nokia patent fees, ending German legal spat
4SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : OPEC, Russia seen gaining more power with Shell Dutch ruling
5Tesla's vehicle price increases due to supply chain pressure, Musk says

HOT NEWS