ARInsights : Receives Strategic Investment from Polaris Growth Fund

ARInsights, LLC (“ARInsights”), the leading provider of SaaS solutions and data to the analyst relations industry, has received a growth investment from the Polaris Growth Fund (“PGF”). PGF is a software-focused, specialized affiliate fund of Polaris Partners, a Boston-based private investment firm with two decades of technology investing experience.

ARInsights was founded in 2004 and offers a proprietary, content-rich analyst database, complemented by relationship management software and workflow modules all with enterprise-level security and controls. ARInsights enables analyst relations professionals to target, monitor, influence and report on the analysts, research firms and influencers that are most important to their company, acting as the central repository for all AR-specific information and driving significant productivity gains for its end users.

Founder and CEO Shashank Kulkarni, who will retain a meaningful ownership position in ARInsights, said “Our team is incredibly excited to be partnering with Polaris at this inflection point for ARInsghts. The platform was designed by and built for analyst relations professionals to fit their unique daily workflows, and we pride ourselves on our agility and responsiveness to the analyst relations professionals’ ever-changing needs. We look forward to continuing to develop best-in-class solutions for the analyst relations community with the investment and backing of the team at Polaris.”

Nearly 200 B2B technology companies and agencies use the ARInsights platform to manage their relationships with analyst relations firms. ARInsights’ solutions can serve customers of any size and strategy, ranging from emerging startups to the largest technology vendors in the world.

“It became clear as we spoke to customers and analyst firms that ARInsights is the leader in their market. ARInsights has an unwavering commitment to the success of their customers, driven by their exceptional customer service and a history of developing innovative and valuable products. This is evidenced by their impressive growth and customer retention” said Bryce Youngren, Managing Partner at PGF, who will join the Board of Directors. Mark Jacobson, a Vice President at PGF who will also join the Board, said “We’re thrilled to be partnering with a team so universally well-regarded in their industry, and are looking forward to helping them capitalize on the tremendous market opportunity through continued organic new product development and acquisitions.”

About ARInsights

Founded by Shashank Kulkarni in 2004, ARInsights provides market leading SaaS solutions for successful analyst relations programs. Their flagship product, ARchitect, was designed and built by AR professionals to manage and streamline the day-to-day activities of an AR professional. It is a comprehensive application comprised of 5 key components built to increase efficiencies so AR professionals can focus on what’s important: building analyst relationships. For more information, visit www.arinsights.com.

