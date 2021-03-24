Log in
ARPA : Partners With Phoenix Global for Multi-Party Computation and Blockchain Solutions

03/24/2021 | 05:10am EDT
ARPA, a blockchain-based privacy-preserving computation network, has announced a strategic partnership with Phoenix Global, a comprehensive enterprise blockchain platform. ARPA’s MPC protocol creates ways for multiple entities to collaboratively analyze data and extract data synergies while keeping each party’s data input private and secure. Partnering with Phoenix Global helps ARPA implement its core technology to AI and data computation use cases that require consumers’ data to remain private. MPC is a fast-growing field catalyzed by a myriad of data privacy trends, including GDPR in Europe and increasingly tightened privacy laws in North American and Asian countries.

ARPA recently collaborated alongside major tech giants such as Baidu, Tencent Cloud, China Unicom, and Alibaba at China Communication Standards Association (CSSA) to develop the flagship “Blockchain-assisted Privacy-Preserving Computation Technical Tools, Technical Requirements and Test Methods" standard. ARPA is blockchain agnostic and is planning to integrate with Phoenix Chain on a technical level.

Phoenix Global, which just completed a series of initial enterprise pilots with a list of major Chinese airline companies, electric automakers, health-tech companies, and government organizations, is looking to add ARPA to its roster of joint enterprise solution providers to provide more competitive and holistic solutions to large enterprises and government organizations.

The two platforms have sizable communities and followings, as well as close collaborations and associations with decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms – this partnership also makes way for joint-community developers and other ecosystem cooperation initiatives.


