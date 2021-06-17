Log in
ARS Agricultural Research Service : Statement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Organic Livestock and Poultry Practices Final Rule

06/17/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
WASHINGTON, June 17, 2021 - Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack released the following statement today in regard to the Organic Livestock and Poultry Practices (OLPP) final rule:

'We intend to reconsider the prior Administration's interpretation that the Organic Foods Production Act does not authorize USDA to regulate the practices that were the subject of the 2017 Organic Livestock and Poultry Practices (OLPP) final rule. I have directed the National Organic Program to begin a rulemaking to address this statutory interpretation and to include a proposal to disallow the use of porches as outdoor space in organic production over time and on other topics that were the subject of the OLPP final rule. We anticipate sending the proposed rule to OMB within six to nine months from the date of the remand. We look forward to receiving public comments on those topics and, after reviewing the comments, USDA will publish a final rule.'

#

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

ARS - Agricultural Research Service published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 21:58:00 UTC.


