AS/Norske Shell consent for use of Ormen Lange
The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) has given AS/Norske Shell (Shell) consent to use the Transocean Barents mobile drilling facility for production drilling at Ormen Lange
Published: 26 January 2022
Operator: Shell
Field: Ormen Lange
Facility: Transocean Barents
