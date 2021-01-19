Log in
ASA Pleased with Move to Allow USDA to Lead Animal Biotech

01/19/2021 | 03:10pm EST
Washington, D.C. Jan. 19, 2021.The American Soybean Association (ASA) applauds the establishment of a memorandum of understanding between the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that would establish USDA as the lead regulatory agency for genetically engineered animals intended for agricultural purposes, transitioning parts of FDA's existing role over to USDA.
ASA was reminded by the 2014-2015 high pathogenic avian influenza outbreak, and again by the ongoing African swine fever outbreak overseas, that feed markets are directly impacted by the health of animal populations.
Kevin Scott, soy grower from Valley Springs, South Dakota, and ASA president responded, 'Genetic solutions have the capability of protecting the health of our herds and flocks, and ASA continues to support predictable, timely, science-based processes for making these innovations available to producers. We have great confidence in USDA's ability to develop an appropriate regulatory pathway for these important tools.'

###

The American Soybean Association (ASA) represents U.S. soybean farmers on domestic and international policy issues important to the soybean industry. ASA has 26 affiliated state associations representing 30 soybean producing states and more than 300,000 soybean farmers. More information at soygrowers.com.

Disclaimer

ASA - American Soybean Association published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 20:09:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
