ASBM Welcomes Ralph McKibbin, MD as Chairman

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a Full Member Call today the Alliance for Safe Biologic Medicines (ASBM) introduced gastroenterologist Ralph McKibbin, MD, FACP, FACG, AGAF as the organization's incoming chairman. Dr. McKibbin began his three year term on September 1st, succeeding outgoing chair Madelaine Feldman, MD, FACR. Dr. McKibbin will be the fourth chairman since ASBM was founded in 2010.

A practicing gastroenterologist in Altoona, PA, Dr. McKibbin is past president of both the Pennsylvania Society of Gastroenterology and of the Digestive Disease National Coalition (DDNC). He has written extensively on the issues of non-medical switching and insurance industry utilization management techniques including step therapy and copay accumulator adjustments. He recently served as the lead author on the DDNC paper "Patient Access To Care And Treatments In The Cost-Shifting Era: Preserving the Patient-Provider Decision-Making Relationship" and an authored an op-ed in support of a Pennsylvania bill to restrict non-medical switching and similar practices such as mid-year benefit changes.

"Biosimilars are a helpful tool in controlling health costs," said Dr. McKibbin. "It is also important to me that my patients are able to maintain control over their condition without unnecessary or inappropriate switching. ASBM has worked for more than a decade to ensure patients have access to these new treatment options without compromising on safety, efficacy or quality; I look forward to working with them over the next three years to advance that mission."

"As the U.S. biosimilar market continues to grow and mature, it is important that patients and their healthcare providers remain in control of treatment decisions," said Michael Reilly, executive director of ASBM. "Dr. McKibbin has a record of embracing the therapeutic and savings benefits that biosimilars can bring to patients while being cautious not to jeopardize the control they have over their treatment. His expertise will make him a great asset to ASBM."

Reilly also praised Dr. Feldman's leadership: "Dr. Feldman led ASBM during a difficult time, keeping ASBM engaged on important biosimilar policy issues during the COVID-19 pandemic. As ASBM Chair, she was a tireless champion for patients- sharing physician perspectives at many biosimilar forums nationwide, expanding ASBM's membership, and co-authoring three important whitepapers during her term." Dr. Feldman will continue to remain involved with ASBM, joining the Advisory Board as Immediate Past Chair.

