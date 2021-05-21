Log in
ASCO 4800 Load Bank Models Now Available with Optional 100kA Short Circuit Current Rating

05/21/2021 | 02:10am EDT
The ASCO 4800 Load Bank Models with 100kA Short Circuit Current Rating provides:

  • Increased worker safety
  • Helps with complying with recent NEC® Article 409 updates.
  • Flexibility for a wide range of project specifications

Read the product webpage and download the product data sheet.

ASCO Power Technologies, the world’s leading provider of critical power solutions, has expanded the capabilities of its ASCO 4800 Load Bank. Known to provide many years of reliable service, the 4800 Load Bank is now available with an optional 100kA Short Circuit Current Rating. With this newly available rating, the 4800 provides greater application flexibility than ever before.

Key Benefits

The optional 100kA Short Circuit Current Rating:

  • Helps comply with requirements for Industrial Control Panels set forth in Article 409 of the National Electrical Code® (NEC®)
  • Increases worker safety in the event of an electrical fault
  • Increases flexibility to conform to specifications for a wider range of projects.

Key Features

The ASCO 4800 Load Bank is designed for permanent outdoor installation when 450 to 3000 kW of electrical load is required. Aluminized steel and NEMA 3R type construction ensure that the 4800 can run continuously at full load demand in the harsh conditions presented by outdoor applications. Key features include:

  • Lightweight design that is easy to install
  • Upward exhaust directed away from personnel
  • Controllable remotely from switchgear or generator rooms
  • Interfaces with Switchgear Control and Building Management Systems via ASCO SIGMA 2 controls
  • Aluminized steel construction with powder coat finish for superior heat deflection and corrosion protection

The ASCO 4800 Load Banks are used at hospitals, data centers, mission-critical facilities, renewable energy installations, and manufacturer’s product test facilities. ASCO products are backed by technology, support, and service that are unmatched in the industry. For more information, review the product webpage and download the data sheet.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management systems. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO’s premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email CustomerCare@Ascopower.com, or visit www.ascopower.com.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS