ASCO 4800 Load Bank Models Now Available with Optional 100kA Short Circuit Current Rating

The ASCO 4800 Load Bank Models with 100kA Short Circuit Current Rating provides:

ASCO Power Technologies, the world’s leading provider of critical power solutions, has expanded the capabilities of its ASCO 4800 Load Bank. Known to provide many years of reliable service, the 4800 Load Bank is now available with an optional 100kA Short Circuit Current Rating. With this newly available rating, the 4800 provides greater application flexibility than ever before.

Key Benefits

The optional 100kA Short Circuit Current Rating:

Helps comply with requirements for Industrial Control Panels set forth in Article 409 of the National Electrical Code® (NEC®)

Increases worker safety in the event of an electrical fault

Increases flexibility to conform to specifications for a wider range of projects.

Key Features

The ASCO 4800 Load Bank is designed for permanent outdoor installation when 450 to 3000 kW of electrical load is required. Aluminized steel and NEMA 3R type construction ensure that the 4800 can run continuously at full load demand in the harsh conditions presented by outdoor applications. Key features include:

Lightweight design that is easy to install

Upward exhaust directed away from personnel

Controllable remotely from switchgear or generator rooms

Interfaces with Switchgear Control and Building Management Systems via ASCO SIGMA 2 controls

Aluminized steel construction with powder coat finish for superior heat deflection and corrosion protection

The ASCO 4800 Load Banks are used at hospitals, data centers, mission-critical facilities, renewable energy installations, and manufacturer’s product test facilities. ASCO products are backed by technology, support, and service that are unmatched in the industry. For more information, review the product webpage and download the data sheet.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management systems. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO’s premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email CustomerCare@Ascopower.com, or visit www.ascopower.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520006157/en/