 ASCO Power Technologies Announces Online Infographic Portal

ASCO Power Technologies, the world’s leading provider of critical power solutions, announces the availability of its Online Infographic Portal. The site provides comprehensive access to infographics about critical power topics and ASCO educational resources.

Accessible globally through ascopower.com, the Infographic Portal presents visuals about relevant industry topics, product fundamentals, and other backup power information. The infographics provide understanding quickly, and link to articles and materials that provide additional detail to interested viewers. Users can find infographics summarizing topics such as:

Power Outages

Basic Power Source Synchronization and Paralleling

What is a Load Bank?

Understanding NFPA 110 Standards

ASCO Products Digital Binder

Energy Use in Commercial Buildings

The 3 Pillars of Effective Critical Power Management

National Electrical Code Requirements for Emergency Power Transfer Switching

Engine Start Monitoring System

The ASCO Infographics Portal makes it easy to understand backup power topics and access critical power resources. To see ASCO’s Infographics, click on https://www.ascopower.com/us/en/resources/infographic/.

ASCO critical power solutions are backed by technology, support, and service that are unmatched in the industry. Visit www.ascopower.com or contact an ASCO representative to learn more.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management systems. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO’s premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email CustomerCare@Ascopower.com, or visit www.ascopower.com.

