ASCO Power Technologies Offers Backup Power Training Webinars In 2022

01/07/2022 | 09:29am EST
In 2021, ASCO Power Technologies hosted a rich variety of free training events and has prepared even more for 2022. These events continue the following series from 2021:

  • Learning Series Webinars
  • Ask the Experts
  • Industry Perspective Series

ASCO Power Technologies has released its schedule of virtual backup power training events for 2022. These events are FREE to power industry professionals, and enable engineers, facility managers, and technicians to learn about technologies that are based on more than a century of ASCO Power experience.

In 2021, ASCO Power Technologies hosted 24 Learning Series Webinars that were attended by thousands of participants. For 2022, ASCO will continue this series, which provides Professional Development Hours that engineers and other power specialists need to meet continuing education requirements. Many of these events will also provide Continuing Education Units (CEUs) required by professional registration programs. Participants can receive CEUs by registering for and attending a webinar, then completing an online quiz following the session.

The Ask the Experts series will continue to feature seasoned ASCO staff who will respond to questions about critical power equipment designs and functions, application solutions, codes and regulations, and more. During each session, participants can get direct answers to their questions from the people who design, build, sell, and service ASCO products every day.

ASCO will also continue its Industry Perspectives series, where ASCO specialists interview leaders in critical power applications about their views of power challenges and emerging trends. From critical power system design and digitization to the Internet of Things, leaders from different segments of the critical power industry discuss the most pressing power issues and describe approaches for solving challenges.

All of ASCO’s past 2021 and planned 2022 webinars can be accessed from the Events webpage on the ASCO Power Technologies website. From there, users can register for upcoming sessions, view slide presentations from prior events, and view videos of each recorded webinar.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management systems. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO’s premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email CustomerCare@Ascopower.com, or visit www.ascopower.com.


© Business Wire 2022
