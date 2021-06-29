ASCO Power Technologies : Announces Online Training Events

For the Third Quarter of 2021, ASCO Power Technologies will continue to host a rich variety of free training events that enables attendees to earn Professional Development in Hours. Select events will also offer Continuing Education Unit credits. The events include:

ASCO Power Technologies announces its lineup of industry-leading online training events for July, August, and September of 2021. Based on more than a century of backup power experience, these events are FREE to power industry professionals and engineers, facility managers, and technicians.

In the third quarter of 2021, ASCO Power Technologies will continue to offer its popular Learning Series Webinars and its Industry Perspective Series interviews. In conjunction with Schneider Electric, ASCO also will offer the Innovation Experience Live solution demonstrations. This series of two-hour webinars will demonstrate power system solutions, including:

Live ASCO Power Transfer Switches Demonstrations

Live ASCO Paralleling Switchgear Demonstrations

ASCO will continue to present its popular Industry Perspectives series, where ASCO interviews leaders in critical power applications about their views of critical power issues and emerging trends. From critical power system design to digitization trends and the Internet of Things, leaders from different segments of the critical power industry will identify emerging issues and describe approaches for solving challenges.

All ASCO’s prior 2021 webinars can be accessed from the ASCO Webinars webpage. From there, users can register for upcoming sessions, view slide presentations from prior events, play a video of each recorded webinar, and subscribe to newsletters to receive latest webinar updates and invitations. Consult the webpage for PDH and CEU information.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management systems. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO’s premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email ASCO Power Technologies Customer Care, or visit www.ascopower.com.

