Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ASCO Power Technologies : Announces Online Training Events

06/29/2021 | 10:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For the Third Quarter of 2021, ASCO Power Technologies will continue to host a rich variety of free training events that enables attendees to earn Professional Development in Hours. Select events will also offer Continuing Education Unit credits. The events include:

  • Learning Series Webinars
  • Industry Perspective Series
  • Innovation Experience Live

ASCO Power Technologies announces its lineup of industry-leading online training events for July, August, and September of 2021. Based on more than a century of backup power experience, these events are FREE to power industry professionals and engineers, facility managers, and technicians.

In the third quarter of 2021, ASCO Power Technologies will continue to offer its popular Learning Series Webinars and its Industry Perspective Series interviews. In conjunction with Schneider Electric, ASCO also will offer the Innovation Experience Live solution demonstrations. This series of two-hour webinars will demonstrate power system solutions, including:

  • Live ASCO Power Transfer Switches Demonstrations
  • Live ASCO Paralleling Switchgear Demonstrations

ASCO will continue to present its popular Industry Perspectives series, where ASCO interviews leaders in critical power applications about their views of critical power issues and emerging trends. From critical power system design to digitization trends and the Internet of Things, leaders from different segments of the critical power industry will identify emerging issues and describe approaches for solving challenges.

All ASCO’s prior 2021 webinars can be accessed from the ASCO Webinars webpage. From there, users can register for upcoming sessions, view slide presentations from prior events, play a video of each recorded webinar, and subscribe to newsletters to receive latest webinar updates and invitations. Consult the webpage for PDH and CEU information.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management systems. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO’s premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email ASCO Power Technologies Customer Care, or visit www.ascopower.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:07aESKER  : Recognized in 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications
BU
10:06aDASSAULT AVIATION  : Event. 54th International Paris Air Show in 2023
PU
10:06aCEOTRONICS  : Ct-news 57, 2021
PU
10:06aAMAZON COM  : ‘Woohoo!' Alexa's new Reading Sidekick makes learning to read fun
PU
10:06aELOS MEDTECH  : Delivering medical devices of high quality in a sustainable, innovative, and efficient way
PU
10:06aAKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES  : The Threat That Never Went Away Is Back (with a Veng ...
PU
10:06aCONOCOPHILLIPS  : Norway delivers remarkable exploration success
PU
10:06a99 ANNOUNCEMENT ON 2021/06/29 : Announcement on the Completion of Pricing Related Matters for the Issuance of Currency Linked Zero Coupon Exchangeable Bonds Due 2026 (Form 6-K)
PU
10:06aSHEARMAN & STERLING LLP  : Anglo American's Sale of 33.3 Percent Interest in Cerrejón
PU
10:06aASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :Divestment of Interest in ARIP Public Company Limited
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : ANALYSIS: When do electric vehicles become cleaner than gasoline cars?
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : Cathie Wood's ARK Invest files to offer a bitcoin ETF
3BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: TP ICAP to launch crypto trading platform with Fidelity, Standard Cha..
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Admiral, Barclays, Burberry, Rio Tinto, Tesla...
5China setting pace in central bank digital currency - Japan ex-regulator Endo

HOT NEWS