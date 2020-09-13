ASEAN Association of South East Asian Nations : Chairman's Statement of The 27th ASEAN Regional Forum

|
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT OF THE 27th ASEAN REGIONAL FORUM
HA NOI, 12 SEPTEMBER 2020
The Twenty-Seventh Meeting of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) was held via video conference on 12 September 2020. The Meeting was chaired by H.E. Mr Pham Binh Minh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam.
The Meeting was attended by the Foreign Ministers and Representatives of all ARF Participants. The Secretary-General of ASEAN was also in attendance. The list of delegates appears as ANNEX 1.
The Ministers recognised the severe challenges and disruptions caused by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic to the well-being of the peoples of the region, and the pandemic's multi-faceted impacts on societies and economies, as well as on the stability, prosperity and security of the region and the world at large. They emphasised the importance of enhancing regional and international solidarity and cooperation towards a collective and effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In this regard, they acknowledged the progress made this year in the ARF given the context of the pandemic.
OVERVIEW OF THE ARF PROCESS
The Ministers were pleased to note the continued progress of the ARF and commended the progress in the implementation of the Hanoi Plan of Action to Implement the ARF Vision Statement (HPOA), to move the ARF towards, among others, becoming a more 'action-oriented' forum since its adoption in 2010. They further noted with satisfaction that ten years since its adoption, the majority of action lines encompassed in the HPOA have been successfully implemented. The Ministers noted the Matrix of the Status of Implementation of the HPOA which appears as ANNEX 2 prepared by the ARF Unit and expressed their appreciation for the work of the ARF Unit in monitoring the implementation of the HPOA.
The Ministers were pleased to acknowledge that the ARF Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) has finalised the Ha Noi Plan of Action II (2020-2025) as tasked by the 26th ARF. Reiterating the visions, principles, and objectives of the ARF as well as reaffirming ASEAN centrality and ASEAN's role as the driving force of the ARF, the HPOA II outlines the plan for cooperation through the ARF in the next five years. The Ministers noted that the HPOA II encompassed seven areas of cooperation: (i) disaster relief; (ii) counter-terrorism and transnational crime; (iii) maritime security; (iv) non-proliferation and disarmament; (v) security of and in the use of information and communications technologies (ICTs security); (vi) defence cooperation; and (vii) peacekeeping operations, and contains action lines to strengthen cooperation on confidence building measures and preventive diplomacy as well as institutional enhancement of the ARF. To this end, the Ministers adopted the HPOA II (2020-2025) and looked forward to its full and effective implementation by 2025. The HPOA II (2020-2025) appears as ANNEX 3.
Final
The Ministers reiterated the importance of the ARF as a primary forum to foster constructive dialogue and cooperation on political and security issues of common interest and concern in the region, as well as to identify potential areas of cooperation among ARF Participants. In this respect, the Ministers expressed satisfaction on the progress of the ARF in achieving its objectives and encouraged ARF Participants to exert greater effort to advance the ARF process from confidence building measures towards preventive diplomacy, with the ultimate stage of elaboration of approaches to conflict resolution. The Ministers decided to strengthen efforts to address common regional challenges in a holistic manner, particularly in the areas of disaster relief, counter-terrorism and transnational crime, maritime security, non-proliferation and disarmament, peacekeeping operations, defence cooperation, and ICTs security. In this regard, the Ministers emphasised the importance of strengthening the implementation of the ARF Work Plan on Preventive Diplomacy and other ARF Work Plans in a consistent and comprehensive manner.
The Ministers reaffirmed the role of ASEAN as the main driving force of the ARF, including in ensuring the ARF continues its crucial role in the evolving regional security architecture. The Ministers further reaffirmed the importance of upholding the ARF's principles of decision-making by consensus, non-interference and moving at a pace comfortable to all ARF Participants.
HIGHLIGHTS OF DISCUSSIONS ON REGIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL ISSUES
The Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to work together to prevent and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and other infectious disease outbreaks as well as to mitigate and subsequently eliminate the adverse and multi-faceted impacts in the spirit of solidarity, unity, cooperation and mutual assistance. In this regard, the Ministers reiterated the need to work to facilitate timely, universal and equitable access to safe, quality, effective and affordable vaccines to all countries, including the ARF Participants, including through the multilateral forums and initiatives. The Ministers emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation in bilateral, regional and multilateral fora, including through the United Nations system, including the WHO and other international organisations as relevant. The Ministers welcomed the adoption of the World Health Assembly Resolution WHA73.1 on the COVID-19 as well as the recent formation of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response. The Ministers reaffirmed the importance of keeping markets open, and preserving supply chain connectivity in order to maintain food security and prevent disruption of global and regional supply chains as well as sustainable economic activities in the context of major infectious diseases outbreaks.
The Ministers stressed the importance of sustained and peaceful dialogue amongst all concerned parties in order to realise complete denuclearisation and establishment of permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula. The Ministers recognised the efforts and achievements made by all the parties concerned for advancing the peace process on the Korean Peninsula over the last two years and urged all concerned parties to resume peaceful dialogue and continue working constructively towards the achievement of lasting peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula, including through the full and expeditious implementation of the Panmunjom Declaration and the Pyongyang Joint Declaration between the Republic of Korea (ROK) and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea
Final
(DPRK), and the Joint Statement by the Leaders of the United States and the DPRK. They also urged the DPRK to fulfil its stated commitment to complete denuclearisation and its pledge to refrain from further nuclear and missile tests. The Ministers underscored the significance of maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and noted the ROK's proposals to advance Inter-Korean relations. The Ministers reiterated their commitment to the full implementation of all relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions and noted the international efforts to bring about the complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, which will contribute to peace and stability of the region. The Ministers reiterated readiness to play a constructive role, including through utilising ASEAN-led platforms such as the ARF in promoting a conducive atmosphere to peaceful dialogue amongst the concerned parties. Some Ministers emphasised the importance of addressing issues of humanitarian concerns of the international community, including the early resolution of the abductions issue.
The Ministers reaffirmed the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, security, stability, safety, and freedom of navigation in and overflight above the South China Sea and recognised the benefits of having the South China Sea as a sea of peace, stability, and prosperity. The Ministers underscored the importance of the full and effective implementation of the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) in its entirety. The Ministers warmly welcomed the continuously improving cooperation between ASEAN and China, and were encouraged by the progress of the substantive negotiations towards the early conclusion of an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) consistent with international law, including the 1982
United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), within a mutually- agreed timeline. The Ministers appreciated efforts undertaken to continue the second reading of the Single Draft COC Negotiating Text in spite of the evolving pandemic situation. The Ministers emphasised the need to maintain and promote an environment conducive to the COC negotiations, and thus welcomed practical measures that could reduce tensions and the risk of accidents, misunderstandings and miscalculation. The Ministers stressed the importance of undertaking confidence building and preventive measures to enhance, among others, trust and confidence amongst parties; and the Ministers reaffirmed the importance of upholding international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS.
The Ministers discussed the situation in the South China Sea, during which concerns were expressed by some Ministers on the land reclamations, activities, and serious incidents in the area, which have eroded trust and confidence, increased tensions, and may undermine peace, security, and stability in the region. The Ministers reaffirmed the need to enhance mutual trust and confidence, exercise self-restraint in the conduct of activities that would complicate or escalate disputes and affect peace and stability and avoid actions that may further complicate the situation. The Ministers further reaffirmed the need to pursue peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with the universally recognised principles of international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS. The Ministers emphasised the importance of non-militarisation and self-restraint in the conduct of all activities by claimants and all other states, including those mentioned in the DOC that could further complicate the situation and escalate tensions in the South China Sea.
The Ministers recognised the important role and contribution of sub-regional cooperation framework, including in the Mekong area, to the peace and stability of the region. In this regard, they welcomed the recent ASEAN Forum on Sub-
Final
Regional Development: Converging Mekong sub-regional cooperation with ASEAN goals, which promoted equitable and sustainable development across the ASEAN Community by aligning sub-regional growth with the comprehensive development of ASEAN. They emphasised the importance of ASEAN Centrality in promoting ASEAN's sub-regional development with the view to ensuring sustainable, equitable development, and narrowing the development gap within
ASEAN.
The Ministers commended the region's continued commitment in addressing the complex challenges posed by terrorism, violent extremism conducive to terrorism (VECT), and transnational crime against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, including through cross-sectoral and cross-pillar cooperation in border management and combating terrorism, illegal weapons smuggling, trafficking in persons, and illicit drugs. The Ministers also condemned the acts of terrorism, including the recent attacks in Jolo, Sulu, Philippines. In this connection, the Ministers were encouraged by the efforts of all ARF Participants in supporting the implementation of the ARF Work Plan on Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime. The Ministers took note of the adoption of the Work Plan of the ASEAN Plan of Action to Prevent and Counter the Rise of Radicalisation and Violent Extremism (PoA PCRVE) 2019-2025 (to be referred to as Bali Work Plan) at the 13th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime (AMMTC) in November 2019. Meanwhile, the Ministers also took note of the ongoing work under the ambit of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) in facilitating strategic information exchanges on VECT, radicalisation, and terrorism, and in strengthening regional counter-terrorism preparedness and cooperation against Chemical, Biological and Radiological (CBR) threats by bringing together regional CBR defence experts, as well as the practical cooperation on the ADMM-Plus Experts' Working Group on Counter Terrorism. The Ministers encouraged engagement with local communities and, when appropriate, non-governmental actors in developing strategies to counter terrorist and VECT narrative, including by empowering youth, women, religious, cultural and education leaders, and other concerned groups of civil society and adopt tailored approaches to countering recruitment and promoting social inclusion.
The Ministers recognised the increasing importance of security of and in the use of ICTs to economic growth and growing regional and global challenges arising from the rapidly changing ICTs environment as well as the growing dependence on ICTs to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19. In this regard, the Ministers welcomed and encouraged initiatives carried out to further promote confidence building and trust, information sharing, capacity building and voluntary and non- binding norms of responsible State behaviour in the ARF through the ARF Inter- Sessional Meeting on Security of and in the Use of ICTs (ISM on ICTs Security) and, where appropriate, other relevant ASEAN-led mechanisms. The Ministers underlined the need to strengthen cross-sectoral cooperation in ensuring ICTs security, given its cross-sectoral nature. In this regard, the Ministers noted the initiative taken by the ASEAN Digital Ministers Meeting (ADGMIN) to facilitate the establishment of the ASEAN Cybersecurity Coordinating Committee (Cyber-CC), and looked forward to the finalisation and adoption of the Committee's Terms of Reference at its inaugural meeting. The Ministers also took note of the work of the ADMM-Plus Experts Working Group on Cyber Security which focused on forging a common understanding of the importance of cybersecurity and capacity building in crisis management capabilities in cyber threat situations. The Meeting was briefed on the Global Initiative on Data Security proposed by China. The Meeting noted that the ASEAN Smart Cities Network (ASCN), a collaborative
