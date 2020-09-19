ASEAN Association of South East Asian Nations : Chairman's Statement of the ASEAN Post Ministerial Conference (PMC) 10+1 Session with India

The Meeting exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest and concern, including terrorism and violent extremism, cybersecurity, the South China Sea. The Meeting welcomed the strengthening of maritime cooperation and connectivity in the region. The Meeting discussed the situation in the South China Sea, during which concerns were expressed by some countries over recent developments in the South China Sea and underscored the importance of promoting and maintaining peace and stability, a

The Meeting underscored the importance of full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) in its entirety. The Ministers noted the positive progress in the negotiations on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) despite the challenging COVID- 19 situation and looked forward to the early conclusion of an effective and substantive COC that is consistent with international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS and does not prejudice the legitimate rights and interests of all nations including those not party to these negotiations.