ASEAN Association of South East Asian Nations : , Chile explore practical cooperation as development partners

JAKARTA, 29 January 2021 - ASEAN and Chile reaffirmed their strong commitment to implement practical areas of cooperation to enhance their partnership at the Second ASEAN-Chile Development Partnership Committee (AC-DPC) Meeting, held today via videoconference.

The Practical Cooperation Areas for ASEAN-Chile Development Partnership 2021-2025 was adopted during this meeting. The document will serve as the guiding document for engagement and cooperation between ASEAN and Chile for the next five years. Both sides agreed to explore innovative ways to implement activities under the PCA during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, both sides also exchanged views on the recent developments in ASEAN and Chile, in particular efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery efforts including through the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework.

The meeting highlighted several priority areas of cooperation such as; trade and investment; digital economy; micro, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs); technical and vocational education and training; public health; climate change; sustainable development; biodiversity; smart cities; connectivity; and Initiative for ASEAN Integration.

Deputy Secretary-General for ASEAN Economic Community Aladdin D. Rillo and Ambassador of Chile to ASEAN Gustavo Ayares Ossandon co-chaired the meeting. Members of the Committee of Permanent Representatives to ASEAN, officials from Chile Embassy in Jakarta, representatives of the Chile Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the ASEAN Secretariat were in attendance.