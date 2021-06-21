ASEAN Center for Energy : Going In-depth Into The Role of Coal in Energy Resilience

Recently, the world economy is shaking energy resilience due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 crisis made the energy market unstable, and the prospects for coal were uncertain. Limited use of electricity and industrial production in most countries reduces global coal consumption.

Fortunately, the progressive economic recovery impacts improving commodity prices and increasing export quotas so that several countries in ASEAN have maximised coal production. Also, the vaccination has improved the potential for world coal demand compared to the previous year. This includes China, the largest coal importer from ASEAN, which enhances its economic conditions to ensure its energy resilience.

Energy resilience defines as the capability of energy systems to withstand and recover from high-impact events and reduce the duration, cost and impact of outages on critical services. Based on the 6th ASEAN Energy Outlook (AEO6), coal has become and it will be continue to be the primary source of affordable and abundant energy in AMS, particularly in Indonesia. Moreover, Coal's energy credentials have proven to play a critical role in providing access to baseload electricity worldwide. These crucial roles of coal believe to be accommodating the region towards energy resilience.

