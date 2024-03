ASEAN and Australia call for an end to destabilising actions in the South China Sea

March 06, 2024

SYDNEY (Reuters) - All countries should refrain from unilateral actions in the South China Sea that endanger the disputed area's peace, security and stability, Australia and ASEAN said in a joint statement at the conclusion of a three-day summit on Wednesday.

