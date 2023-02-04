Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ASEAN chair Indonesia to intensify talks on code for South China Sea

02/04/2023 | 01:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) meeting in Jakarta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to intensify talks with China and other Southeast Asian countries to finalise a code of conduct (COC) for the disputed South China Sea, its foreign minister said on Saturday, amid escalating tensions in the strategic waterway.

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi was speaking in Jakarta at the close of a meeting between foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the 10-member regional bloc chaired by Indonesia this year.

"ASEAN's outlook on the Indo-Pacific was central to the discussion," she said. "We also discussed about the COC, the commitment of members to conclude the negotiation of the COC as soon as possible."

Negotiations on the COC - a proposed framework to help tackle territorial and maritime disputes in the waterway - have stalled for years as some members states prioritised bilateral ties with China over a regional consensus.

Indonesia is preparing to host a round of negotiations on the COC this year, the first taking place in March, the foreign minister said.

China claims jurisdiction over almost the entire South China Sea based on its U-shaped "nine-dash line", a boundary found to have no legal basis by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague in 2016.

Earlier this week, the Philippines granted the United States greater access to its military bases, in part due to Beijing's extensive claims in the resource-rich maritime area.

ASEAN members the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei all have overlapping claims with China in the strategic waterway.

Indonesia is not an official claimant but has faced pushback from China over its exploration of oil and gas reserves in the North Natuna Sea. Last month the country sent a warship to the area to monitor a lingering Chinese coast guard vessel.

"New approaches" would be explored by all ASEAN member states and Chinese counterparts to make progress on the COC, Sidharto R. Suryodipuro, director of ASEAN cooperation at Indonesia's foreign ministry, said on the sidelines of the event.

"What's important is that all agree that this should be an outlook that is implementable and in accordance with international law," he said.

Separately, ASEAN members wrapped up talks having only reiterated support for the bloc's five-point peace plan on Myanmar which includes the cessation of conflict in the conflict-torn nation and the start of dialogue.

(Reporting by Kate Lamb; Editing by Ed Davies and Lincoln Feast.)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -2.83% 79.73 Delayed Quote.-3.41%
WTI 0.00% 73.419 Delayed Quote.-4.63%
Latest news "Economy"
03:00aJapan PM Kishida fires aide over same-sex couple outburst
RE
02:24aFreed Sudanese convict in a U.S. diplomat killing apologizes to family
RE
02:13aS&P affirms Nigeria's ratings, turns negative on outlook
RE
02:00aSouth Sudan's late liberation hero Garang in focus during pope's visit
RE
01:26aASEAN chair Indonesia to intensify talks on code for South China Sea
RE
01:19aTrain derailment causes massive fire in Ohio -local media
RE
01:05aGermany has evidence of war crimes in Ukraine 'in three-digit range' - prosecutor
RE
12:39aTrain derailment causes massive fire in East Palestine, Ohio -local media
RE
02/03China says political trust with Russia has deepened after envoy's visit
RE
02/03U.s. federal judge denies u.s. federal trade commission's reque…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Signs of market strength cheer U.S. stocks bulls
2ASEAN chair Indonesia to intensify talks on code for South China Sea
3China says political trust with Russia has deepened after envoy's visit
4Venezuela central bank's gold reserves sink 13% in 2022
5U.S. jury finds Tesla and Musk not liable in case over take-private twe..

HOT NEWS