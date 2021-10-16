ASEAN excludes Myanmar junta leader from summit in rare move

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian
countries will invite a non-political representative from
Myanmar to a regional summit this month, delivering an
unprecedented snub to the military leader who led a coup against
an elected civilian government in February.
The decision taken by foreign ministers from the Association
of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at an emergency meeting on
Friday night, marks a rare bold step for the consensus-driven
bloc, which has traditionally favoured a policy of engagement
and non-interference.
Singapore's foreign ministry said on Saturday the move to
exclude junta chief Min Aung Hlaing was a "difficult but
necessary decision to uphold ASEAN’s credibility".
The statement went on to cite the lack of progress made on a
roadmap to restore peace in Myanmar that the junta had agreed to
with ASEAN in April.
More than 1,000 civilians have been killed by Myanmar
security forces and thousands arrested, according to the United
Nations, amid a crackdown on strikes and protests which has
derailed the country's tentative democracy and prompted
international condemnation.
The junta says those estimates of the death toll are
exaggerated.
ASEAN's current chair Brunei said a non-political figure
from Myanmar would be invited to the Oct. 26-28 summit, after no
consensus was reached for a political representative to attend.
"As there had been insufficient progress... as well as
concerns over Myanmar’s commitment, in particular on
establishing constructive dialogue among all concerned parties,
some ASEAN Member States recommended that ASEAN give space to
Myanmar to restore its internal affairs and return to normalcy,"
Brunei said in a statement.
It did not mention Min Aung Hlaing or name who would be
invited in his stead.
Brunei said some member states had received requests from
Myanmar's National Unity Government, formed by opponents of the
junta, to attend the summit.
'JUSTIFIED DOWNGRADE'
ASEAN has faced increasing international pressure to take a
tougher stand against Myanmar, having been criticised in the
past for its ineffectiveness in dealing with leaders accused of
rights abuses, subverting democracy and intimidating political
opponents.
A U.S. State Department official told reporters on Friday
that it was "perfectly appropriate and in fact completely
justified" for ASEAN to downgrade Myanmar's participation at the
coming summit.
Singapore in its statement urged Myanmar to cooperate with
ASEAN's envoy, Brunei's second foreign affairs minister Erywan
Yusof.
Erywan has delayed a long-planned visit to the country in
recent weeks and has asked to meet all parties in Myanmar,
including deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained in
the coup.
Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said this week Erywan would be
welcome in Myanmar, but would not be allowed to meet Suu Kyi
because she is charged with crimes.
