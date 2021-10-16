Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

ASEAN excludes Myanmar junta leader from summit in unprecedented move

10/16/2021 | 02:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A Southeast Asia summit this month will invite a non-political representative from Myanmar, Brunei said on Saturday, sidelining the leader of the military junta in an unprecedented move for the group.

The decision by foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), at an emergency meeting on Friday night, marks a shift for the bloc, which has traditionally favoured a policy of engagement and non-interference.

The meeting was called to address the failure of Myanmar's junta, which seized power in February, to adhere to a peace roadmap it had agreed to with ASEAN in April, aimed at tackling the fallout from the coup led by Min Aung Hlaing.

International pressure has been building on ASEAN to take a tougher position on Myanmar's failure to take the agreed steps to end the violence, allow humanitarian access and start dialogue with its opponents.

More than 1,000 civilians have been killed by Myanmar security forces and thousands arrested, according to the United Nations, amid a crackdown on strikes and protests which has derailed the country's tentative democracy and prompted international condemnation.

In a statement, ASEAN's current chair Brunei said a non-political figure from Myanmar would be invited to the Oct. 26-28 summit, after no consensus was reached for a political representative to attend.

"As there had been insufficient progress... as well as concerns over Myanmar’s commitment, in particular on establishing constructive dialogue among all concerned parties, some ASEAN Member States recommended that ASEAN give space to Myanmar to restore its internal affairs and return to normalcy," Brunei said.

The statement did not mention Min Aung Hlaing or name the non-political figure to be invited in his stead.

Brunei said some member states had received requests from Myanmar's National Unity Government, formed by opponents of the junta, to attend the summit.

Foreign ministers in Friday's meeting emphasised the importance of giving ASEAN's envoy to Myanmar, Erywan Yusof, access to all parties concerned, Brunei said.

A long-planned visit by the envoy to Myanmar has been delayed in recent weeks, with Erywan insisting on meeting all parties, including deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been detained on various charges since the coup.

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said this week Erywan would be welcome in the country but would not be allowed to meet Suu Kyi because she is charged with crimes. (Reporting by Ain Bandial; Writing by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAC MID 60 0.79% 15256.07 Real-time Quote.12.82%
FRANCE CAC MID & SMALL 0.75% 15247.86 Real-time Quote.14.02%
UNITY ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.30% 0.38 End-of-day quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:02aGhana says will not tap international capital markets again this year
RE
02:58aNigerian Exchange Group valued at $85 million after Lagos listing
RE
02:22aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Income-tax Department's searches in NCR, Haryana & WB reveal large scale under-invoicing of imports
PU
02:07aASEAN excludes Myanmar junta leader from summit in unprecedented move
RE
10/15Third electricity provider calls it quits in Singapore
RE
10/15Boeing workers stage protest near Seattle over U.S. vaccine mandate
RE
10/15Exxon begins phone campaign to win Texas refinery worker votes for contract - union
RE
10/15White House meets U.S. Chamber of Commerce, other industry groups on vaccine rule
RE
10/15Evergrande's $1.7 billion Hong Kong headquarters sale flops as buyer withdraws -sources
RE
10/15Evergrande CEO in Hong Kong for restructuring, asset sale talks, sources say
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande CEO in Hong Kong for restructuring, asset sale talks, source..
2Evergrande's $1.7 billion Hong Kong headquarters sale flops as buyer wi..
3Third electricity provider calls it quits in Singapore
4Argentina touts economic 'roadmap', investors remain wary
5Evergrande's Swedish electric vehicle unit in sale talks, CEO says

HOT NEWS