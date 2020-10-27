Log in
News

ASG Technologies : Advances Mobius Content Services Platform

10/27/2020 | 08:35am EDT

New capabilities improve organizational agility with enhanced collaboration governance, advanced policy administration and cloud-first deployments

ASG Technologies, a leading provider of solutions for the information-powered enterprise, today unveiled the newest version of its content services platform, Mobius 11. This release advances ASG’s commitment to help enterprise and midsize firms manage and govern the explosive growth of their information and lower total costs of ownership in today’s volatile economy. Mobius 11 helps IT leaders and their teams improve business processes and knowledge worker productivity, govern information more effectively and embrace cost effective cloud deployments.

Significant advances for IT leaders and their teams with ASG Mobius 11 include:

  • Enhanced content management services: Enables business analysts with self-service support to construct business processes leveraging Microsoft® 365 and Mobius for secure, collaborative business process execution
  • Sophisticated information governance services: Arms administrators and records managers to establish time and geographic-based policies to support sovereignty and compliance demands
  • Modernized infrastructure deployment: Simplifies deployment and maintenance of Mobius for IT leaders, allowing them to further advance their digital automation strategies through native Docker Hub support

ASG is committed to helping its customers accelerate their business transformation initiatives while mitigating privacy, security and compliance concerns. With Mobius 11, customers have improved visibility into unstructured content and disparate repositories throughout their organizations.

“With advancements to Mobius 11, we’re helping IT leaders improve their ability to arm their business peers with self-service support for creating and governing content-centric processes,” said Doug Johnson, Vice President of Product Management for Content Services at ASG. “Our latest investments make it easier for IT leaders to do so with improved business process and policy governance support, while also making it more efficient and cost effective to deploy Mobius to improve the agility of their organization.”

For more information, check out our blog post on the new release, “Collaboration is the New King.” Or, you can learn more by joining our Mobius Content Services webinar at 1 pm EST on November 17. You can also learn more about ASG Mobius by visiting our Content Services page.

About ASG Technologies              

ASG Technologies is an award-winning, industry-recognized and analyst-verified global software company providing the only integrated platform and flexible end-to-end solution for the information-powered enterprise. ASG’s Information Management solutions capture, manage, govern and enable companies to understand and support all types of information assets (structured and unstructured) and stay compliant. ASG’s IT Systems Management solutions ensure that the systems and infrastructure supporting that information lifecycle are always available and performing as expected. ASG has over 3,500 customers worldwide in top vertical markets including Financial Services, Healthcare, Insurance and Government. Visit us at ASG.com, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

© Business Wire 2020

