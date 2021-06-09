Log in
ASG : scores $5M for petroleum title body's system overhaul

06/09/2021 | 02:39am EDT
This article was originally written by Sasha Karen and published 8/06/2021 by www.arnnet.com.au.

ASG Group has scored a $5.3 million contract with the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources' National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator (NOPTA) for managed development services.

According to the Australian government, NOPTA's focus is on supporting regulation and management of Australia's offshore petroleum resources, with the government considering it to be the first point of contact for administration about offshore petroleum leases, licences and authorities.

Under the contract, which was awarded through the Digital Transformation Agency's Digital Marketplace Panel, the managed services provider will overhaul NOPTA's National Electronic Approvals Tracking System (NEATS) to enable online submissions.

NEATS, according to the government, contains access to publicly available information about offshore petroleum titles and applications.

Additionally, the Australian subsidiary of Japan-based consulting and IT solutions group Nomura Research Institute (NRI) will also manage and further develop NOPTA's applications and databases.

The contract has an initial three-year period from 1 June to 30 May 2024, with two one-year extension options.

Original article can be found here: https://www.arnnet.com.au/article/688948/

Disclaimer

ASG Group Limited published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 06:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
