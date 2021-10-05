Log in
ASLA ANNOUNCES 2021 PROFESSIONAL AWARD WINNERS

10/05/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
Awards represent the highest honor in the landscape architecture profession.

WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA)--the nation's largest professional association of landscape architects--has announced the 2021 Professional Award winners. The 40 winning projects exemplify the highest level of achievement in the profession, and the professionals themselves will be honored at ASLA’s annual conference, Nov. 20 in Nashville, TN. 

Winners each year are chosen by a jury panel representing a broad cross-section of the profession, from the public and private sectors, as well as academia. The 40 winners were chosen from 486 submissions from around the world. Award categories include: General Design, Urban Design, Residential Design, Analysis & Planning, Communications, and Research. In addition, one Landmark Award is also selected each year. 

“This year’s winners demonstrate how landscape architects are increasingly leading the planning and design of healthy and resilient communities for all,” said Torey Carter- Conneen, CEO of ASLA. “Landscape architects are advancing communities’ diversity, equity, and inclusion goals in significant ways.”  

Professional Award recipients, their clients, and advisors will be honored in-person at the awards presentation ceremony during the ASLA 2021 Conference on Landscape Architecture in Nashville, TN on Saturday, November 20th, at 6pm ET. For more information visit: www.alsaconference.com  

A full list of this year's Professional Award winners can be found at www.asla.org/2021awards.  

About ASLA: 
Founded in 1899, the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) is the professional association for landscape architects in the United States, representing more than 15,000 members. The Society’s mission is to advance landscape architecture through advocacy, communication, education and fellowship. 
 

### 
 

Attachment


